The South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested more than 300 suspects in the Northern Cape so far during the festive season. The arrests relate to a range of offences, including murder, attempted murder, assault and drug-related crimes.

According to SABC News, which shared the update on its X account, police also conducted compliance inspections at several second-hand goods dealers, liquor outlets, farms and scrap yards. These operations resulted in the closure of 39 unlicensed liquor premises.

Provincial police spokesperson Cherelle Ehlers has called on motorists to exercise caution and act responsibly over the festive period. She said law enforcement officers arrested 10 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol during roadblock operations at vehicle checkpoints, warning that drunk driving, speeding and other traffic offences would be dealt with decisively.

SAPS records further festive season successes

In another post, the SAPS shares that 20 274 suspects across the country have been arrested between 15 and 21 December 2025. The police say this shows the intensified fight against crime during the current festive season. Police said the figures reflect an intensified fight against crime during the festive season.

The festive season campaign is running concurrently with Operation Shanela, which has seen more than 1,283 suspects arrested for the illegal liquor trade, while 2,520 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

During this period, 58 suspects were arrested for murder and 165 for attempted murder. Police also apprehended 180 suspects for rape and 92 for aggravated armed robbery.

In addition, 1,772 suspects were arrested for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. A further 1,940 wanted suspects were apprehended for serious crimes, including murder, rape, carjackings, robberies and the illegal possession of firearms. Another 555 suspects were arrested for possession of dangerous weapons.

National Police Commissioner Fanie Masemola. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ getty Images

Source: Getty Images

