The South African Police Service arrested a man accused of being a serial rapist and luring his victims through e-hailing

The suspect was arrested and linked to more than six cases of rape, robbery, and kidnapping across the province of Gauteng

He also allegedly worked with accomplices who assisted him in transporting their victims

GAUTENG — The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested an alleged serial rapist who allegedly targeted his victims and lured them using e-hailing services. He and his co-accused will appear before the Booysens Magistrates' Court.

According to eNCA, the suspects allegedly posed as e-hailing drivers. In some cases, the suspects lured women with marriage proposals before robbing them. They are linked to at least eight cases of kidnapping, rape, and robbery. The victims alleged that once in the car, their phones were seized and used to make cash transfers.

The suspect used one of the victims' WhatsApp accounts to lure two of her friends. She said she and her friend, who was lured in, were sexually assaulted for most of the night. He then kidnapped and robbed two students in Germiston. His luck ran out when community leaders tracked him down and apprehended him. Several women came forward between June and October.

