Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi Targets Unlicensed Taverns in Safer Festive Season Operation
- Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi issued a stern warning to individuals operating taverns without licences
- Lesufi was speaking at the launch of the Gauteng Police Safer Festive Season Operation in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni
- The annual operation aims to reduce rising crime levels by increasing police visibility and conducting targeted enforcement efforts
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has warned that there will be zero tolerance for tavern owners operating without licences during the upcoming festive season.
What did Lesufi say?
The Gauteng premier spoke at the launch of the Gauteng Police Safer Festive Season Operation in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, on Friday, 17 October 2025. The annual initiative is aimed at curbing rising crime through increased police visibility and targeted enforcement during the festive season.
Lesufi said that police officers will be deployed across the province to ensure that order is maintained and the law is upheld. He stated that no tavern must make noise beyond their licences and play loud music. He noted that it is time for children to learn peacefully without any distractions.
The premier stated that under his leadership, together with the provincial commissioner and government officials, he would ensure that all unlicensed taverns are targeted and dealt with during this period.
He emphasised that tavern owners without licences must not operate, and that those with valid licences should adhere to the requirements of that specific licence.
South Africans weigh in
Social media users shared their views regarding what Lesufi said.
Ramatee Ranala said:
"If they have been operating without licenses all this year without encountering any problem, what makes this year so special?"
Sibusiso Jele said:
"At least our taverns in my hometown are outside Gauteng. We buy beer every 3rd house sells beers even at 4 in the morning."
Setukana Molaakgosi said:
"If this could be an operation that will be rolled out throughout the country."
Thandoh Thandoh said:
"Why 2025? There are serious cases like murder that General Mkhwanazi spoke about; the government should pay attention to that. There's a high unemployment rate in this country, and they are not forcing anyone to buy their alcohol; it's up to individuality, as the government lets the unemployed citizens live their lives."
Mafokeng Mafikeng said:
"So why wait for the festive season?"
Chris Mathye said:
"He must first deal with the fake alcohol roaming all over; it needs attention."
Mpumelelo Grootboom said:
"I don't understand why the last business of our people (South Africans) is that they pay taxes. Foreigners took over every spaza in the country, and still yet they pay no taxes, no legal implications or licences, and nobody talks about that."
Jurie Meyer asked:
"When will you solve the bigger problem and lock up corrupt politicians?"
Justin Williams (Editorial Assistant) Justin Williams joined Briefly News in 2024. He is currently the Opinion Editor and a Current Affairs Writer. He completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Film & Multimedia Production and English Literary Studies from the University of Cape Town in 2024. Justin is a former writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa: South African chapter. Contact Justin at justin.williams@briefly.co.za