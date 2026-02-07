HONOR X9d smartphone launched in an exciting event featuring sports and entertainment personalities

Durability was tested through practical challenges showcasing the smartphone's resistance to drops, dust, and water

Briefly News attended the launch in Johannesburg and got to experience the remarkable features of the revolutionary new phone

JOHANNESBURG - On February 4, 2026, HONOR hosted an engaging event to introduce the new HONOR X9d smartphone. The Unbreakable Challenge brought together media, guests, and notable figures from sports and entertainment, including the World’s Strongest Man Ryno Nel, Blue Bulls rugby players Mpilo Gumede, Nizaam Carr, and Sergeal Petersen, soccer players Vincent Pule, Lyle Lakay, and Grant Margeman, as well as personalities like Ashley Ogle. The atmosphere was lively, blending product demonstrations with celebrity presence to emphasise real-world reliability.

The HONOR X9d is both durable and functional. Image: Original

Source: Original

Honor launches new phone in Johannesburg

The event featured a series of practical tests for the HONOR X9d, part of the Unbreakable Series, simulating everyday challenges like drops, dust exposure, and water immersion. These included the Wrecking Ball, Sandpit, Paint Ball, Fish Tank, and Ice Challenges, designed to reflect common scenarios such as spills or sudden weather changes. The phone handled them all, reinforcing the idea that durability is essential for modern devices, especially as South Africans tend to keep their smartphones longer to maximise value.

Honor hosted Briefly News at the lauch of their X9d in Johannesburg. Image: Original

Source: Original

How much does the smartphone cost?

Priced at R9,999 and now available in South Africa, the HONOR X9d stands out with its robust build and practical features. It holds SGS Triple-resistant Premium Performance Certification, offering drop resistance, water resistance, and dust resistance. The design includes six layers of cushioning for impact absorption, along with rainproof and glove-friendly touch controls for usability in various conditions.

Water resistance was a key highlight, ideal for outdoor activities and that accidental pool plunge. Impressively, the phone was tossed into a washing machine and survived!

The phone delivers strong performance for gaming, streaming, and daily tasks.

The HONOR X9d is built for the way Mzansi actually lives but enhanced to take on more challenges.

For those considering an upgrade, the X9d offers excellent value amid rising device costs. It’s available in Sunrise Gold and Midnight Black. Contract options include MTN at R439 x 36 months, Cell C at R549 x 36 months, Telkom at R499 x 36 months, and Vodacom at R449 x 36 months.

