A new breakdown reveals 10 cars South Africans can afford on an average salary as motorists rethink what is financially possible in 2026

Budget-friendly hatchbacks and compact SUVs dominate the list, proving affordable motoring no longer means sacrificing comfort, safety, or modern design

With instalments under R6,000, average earners now have clearer options for smart car ownership without sinking into long-term financial stress

South Africans earning the average monthly salary In Mzansi were given fresh hope of owning a brand-new car after a detailed breakdown revealed 10 affordable models within realistic reach on 4 February 2026.

South Africans earning the average salary can afford to own brand-new cars after a list of options was released by Top Auto.

The analysis, published by TopAuto and shared on Facebook, showed that motorists sticking to the golden rule of spending no more than 20% of their gross income on car repayments could comfortably finance a vehicle priced at up to R275,000, translating into instalments of around R6,000 per month over five years at a prime lending rate of 10.25%.

This means thousands of workers across the country, from teachers and clerks to entry-level professionals, now have clearer insight into what kind of car they can responsibly afford without sinking into debt. With fuel economy, reliability, and running costs top of mind, the list provided a snapshot of how much value modern budget cars now offer.

In the breakdown, the cheapest option was the Suzuki S-Presso, which came in at R178,900, with monthly instalments just under R4,000, while slightly pricier models such as the Tata Tiago and Renault Kiger pushed repayments to between R4,000 and R4,800.

Suzuku remains one of the most affordable car brands in Mzansi.

From budget hatchbacks to compact SUVs

Compact SUVs and stylish hatchbacks also made the affordable segment, giving motorists more variety.

Models like the Hyundai Grand i10, Kia Picanto, and Changan Alsvin fall comfortably below the R240,000 mark, offering better interiors, improved safety features, and solid fuel efficiency. Meanwhile, the Honda Amaze and Mahindra XUV 3XO push the envelope further, delivering stronger engines, better torque, and extra cabin space for families, while still staying within the R6,000 monthly repayment target.

The Grand i10 has been a reliable city car for years, getting upgrades in 2026.

Two of South Africa’s most popular cars, the VW Polo Vivo and Suzuki Swift, also scraped in under the affordability threshold, reaffirming their status as crowd favourites. Their strong resale values, reliability, and wide dealer networks continue to make them go-to choices for first-time buyers.

The VW Polo remains one of Mzansi's most preferred cars by motorists.

As prices climb closer to R270,000, options such as the Citroën C3 and MG MG3 come into play, offering modern styling, bigger engines, and competitive technology packages, highlighting how competition in the local market is pushing manufacturers to deliver more features at lower prices.

Smart buying in a tough economy

With the cost of living rising and household budgets stretched thin, the list arrived at a crucial time. According to a survey by Wonga Loans, many South Africans remain cautious about taking on long-term debt, making affordability calculations more important than ever.

Sticking to the 20% guideline allows motorists to manage repayments without sacrificing essentials like housing, food, and savings. Factoring in insurance, fuel, and servicing costs further ensures buyers do not overextend themselves.

