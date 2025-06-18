Video of SA’s Most Affordable Cars Sparks Heated Online Debate
- A TikTok video featuring South Africa's most affordable cars went viral and sparked a heated online debate
- The creator is a credible motoring journalist, known for providing practical advice on car ownership costs
- Despite mixed reactions from netizens, the comments proved a significant demand for affordable vehicle options
A viral TikTok video by motoring journalist Bonabay, listing South Africa's most affordable cars, ignited a massive online debate that underscored the nation's strong demand for budget-friendly vehicle options.
A recent TikTok video detailing South Africa's most budget-friendly cars has unexpectedly ignited a robust online discussion. The clip, uploaded by TikTok creator @bonabay_universe2, swiftly went viral, not only offering practical advice to cash-strapped consumers but also stirring a lively debate.
Bonabay, also known as Smangaliso Hintsho, is known for his comprehensive car-related content and in-depth reviews on YouTube. In his now-famous TikTok, he meticulously presented models such as the Suzuki S-Presso, Renault Kwid, and Toyota Vitz, providing a concise breakdown of their respective pros and cons.
Bonabay's motor expertise
His insights stem from a solid foundation; his YouTube channel, Bonabay Universe, is a registered automotive reviewing company established in December 2020. Since its first content in May 2021, the channel has featured Hintsho as the dedicated motoring journalist, offering viewers well-researched perspectives.
Bonabay is not just a TikToker; he is a recognised voice in South African motoring, frequently sharing valuable advice on car maintenance, the true costs of ownership, and long-term vehicle value. This expertise has cemented his status as a go-to resource for many South Africans navigating the often-complex world of budget motoring options. Although not everyone agreed or supported his selections or rankings, leading to divided reactions in the comments.
Mzansi reacts to the list of affordable cars
Mzwandile Qiniselamngadi said:
"Suzuki S-Presso has nice features, it's comfortable, and you feel like you're driving an SUV."
Tondi said:
"Picanto is never on this affordable list."
nyiko810 asked:
"You call those cars?"
Phakamisa Soxujwa
"Suzuki Celerio and Toyota Vitz are the same car."
911 said:
"Toyota Vitz, bro.👌"
Mbali Madlala247 asked:
"Grand i10 kanti imalini?"
beatsbyphiwee||MUA||HAIRSTYLIS asked:
"Ziphelele la?🥺"
Zabentungwa Khumalo said:
"Ayi no, zimbi."
KP320D added:
"All these cars should be below R70k."
Smokey wrote:
"I thought he was gonna say boma 20k."
Senzo M highlighted:
"Cars are expensive in SA."
Zeenyembe wrote:
"Ai, ngisazo walker shem."
Watch the TikTok video below:
