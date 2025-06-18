A TikTok video featuring South Africa's most affordable cars went viral and sparked a heated online debate

The creator is a credible motoring journalist, known for providing practical advice on car ownership costs

Despite mixed reactions from netizens, the comments proved a significant demand for affordable vehicle options

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A viral TikTok video by motoring journalist Bonabay, listing South Africa's most affordable cars, ignited a massive online debate that underscored the nation's strong demand for budget-friendly vehicle options.

An expert auto guy shared a list of affordable cars in South Africa, which then sparked significant online discussion. Image: @bonabay_universe2

Source: TikTok

A recent TikTok video detailing South Africa's most budget-friendly cars has unexpectedly ignited a robust online discussion. The clip, uploaded by TikTok creator @bonabay_universe2, swiftly went viral, not only offering practical advice to cash-strapped consumers but also stirring a lively debate.

Bonabay, also known as Smangaliso Hintsho, is known for his comprehensive car-related content and in-depth reviews on YouTube. In his now-famous TikTok, he meticulously presented models such as the Suzuki S-Presso, Renault Kwid, and Toyota Vitz, providing a concise breakdown of their respective pros and cons.

Bonabay's motor expertise

His insights stem from a solid foundation; his YouTube channel, Bonabay Universe, is a registered automotive reviewing company established in December 2020. Since its first content in May 2021, the channel has featured Hintsho as the dedicated motoring journalist, offering viewers well-researched perspectives.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Bonabay is not just a TikToker; he is a recognised voice in South African motoring, frequently sharing valuable advice on car maintenance, the true costs of ownership, and long-term vehicle value. This expertise has cemented his status as a go-to resource for many South Africans navigating the often-complex world of budget motoring options. Although not everyone agreed or supported his selections or rankings, leading to divided reactions in the comments.

A TikTok creator, known for his automotive insights, listed various inexpensive car models for the South African market. Image: @bonabay_universe2

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the list of affordable cars

Mzwandile Qiniselamngadi said:

"Suzuki S-Presso has nice features, it's comfortable, and you feel like you're driving an SUV."

Tondi said:

"Picanto is never on this affordable list."

nyiko810 asked:

"You call those cars?"

Phakamisa Soxujwa

"Suzuki Celerio and Toyota Vitz are the same car."

911 said:

"Toyota Vitz, bro.👌"

Mbali Madlala247 asked:

"Grand i10 kanti imalini?"

beatsbyphiwee||MUA||HAIRSTYLIS asked:

"Ziphelele la?🥺"

Zabentungwa Khumalo said:

"Ayi no, zimbi."

KP320D added:

"All these cars should be below R70k."

Smokey wrote:

"I thought he was gonna say boma 20k."

Senzo M highlighted:

"Cars are expensive in SA."

Zeenyembe wrote:

"Ai, ngisazo walker shem."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News stories about affordable cars

Source: Briefly News