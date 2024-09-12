A woman on TikTok raved about the 2018 Hyundai Grand i10 and advised first-time car owners to go for it

Makhosazana Msimango raved and listed all of the reasons why the car is the best vehicle to possess in 2024

Mzansi agreed with the lady that the vehicle was outstanding, and many were enticed to get it

A South African lady hopped on TikTok to recommend a reliable vehicle for first-time car owners in 2024. Makhosazana Msimango raved about a specific Hyundai car.

An SA lady plugged Mzansi with the most affordable and strongest car to own in 2024. Image: @makhomango2

Source: TikTok

The lady shared real-life experiences that enticed many to purchase the car for its excellent reviews.

Woman plugs first car owners with affordable and robust vehicle for 2024

Buying your first car can be tricky. “Is it strong enough? Will I afford it?” All those questions reeling in your head will make you dizzy.

A woman on TikTok raved about her first solid car, which is still going strong after going through hell and back. Makhosazana Msimango shared that first-time car owners should buy the 2018 Hyundai Grand i10:

"This is not a car, it is a vehicle."

The lady shared her real-life experiences with the car and claimed to have overcome two car accidents without the car getting destroyed. She also made sure to note that it is friendly to the pockets of anyone earning under R50K in Mzansi.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s car plug

Social media users were amazed by the lady’s suggestion and shared:

@Abenath’uThixo🦋commented:

"Noted, with R5 on my bank account."

@imani shared that:

"I agree with you my sister is driving a grand i10 2018,she never fixed it."

@langamzi testified:

"My first car was a grand i10 2016 and I am saying to date, it was thee best. I still cry for it to date."

