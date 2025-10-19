“I Bought It Last Week”: SA Amazed by How New R1.5K Hisense Resembles iPhone 14 Pro
- South Africans were stunned to see an Android cellphone that resembled the luxurious iPhone 14 Pro
- A tech reviewer on TikTok was amazed by the similarities and shared his views in a now-viral video
- People who have bought the new phone shared their honest reviews about the new product on the shelves
A tech reviewer on TikTok, Mack Carter, was amazed by the striking resemblance between the new Hisense Enigma and the iPhone 14 Pro.
The chap chuckled at how the Android phone had undeniable Apple features and said:
“Hey, can I copy your homework? Okay, but don’t make it obvious.”
Both phones have a strikingly similar appearance with three cameras and expanded screen sizes. South Africans were excited by the Hisense Enigma price of R1.5K and ran to the store to buy it.
The iPhone 14 Pro was around R25K, but it has since been priced down to R12K since new models have been produced over the years. While the two phones may look alike, their features and software are totally different.
“It’s like you’re in an interrogation room”: Woman shares new AI interviewing system companies are now using
Why you might choose the iPhone 14 Pro
One might save up money to purchase the iPhone 14 Pro for top-tier performance, camera quality, and longevity. The phone can take on demanding tasks like photo and video editing, gaming, and professional work.
The device offers a premium experience when it comes to the hardware and software. Those who seek higher resale value and longer support usually gravitate to Apple products.
Why you might choose the Hisense Enigma
People on a tight budget who need a smartphone for basic tasks such as social media, messaging, and light use might choose this device. The phone does not have the best camera quality or the fastest chip, which makes certain sites load more slowly.
If you’re okay with sacrificing premium features for a much lower price, then this device is perfect for you. The Hisense Enigma is a good spare phone for anyone who doesn’t need flagship features.
Mzansi responds to see Hisense Enigma
South Africans shared their thoughts and honest reviews about the new Hisense phone:
@falethufakude9 said:
“I bought it last week, it’s a great phone.”
@Ntsako Lindokuhle 🫦shared:
“Might buy this and make it my going out phone.”
@Kelvin Hlatshwayo realised:
“People bash iPhone, then buy a look-alike.”
@Nkosana_Zulu wrote:
“Hisense is just like Soviet clothing.”
@Zamagcina announced:
“I am buying my daughter this.”
@Martin asked:
“iPhone has been copying Samsung. Why are you surprised?”
@Honey 🍯was sold:
“It’s even a dual SIM, I’m getting it.”
@Creative Tech Arena wrote:
“I'm curious to know if it's real metal and glass design or not.”
Watch the TikTok video below:
