Woman Shares New AI Interviewing System Companies Are Now Using

A young South African woman shared a new problem she had with the job market in the country and how it’s become too challenging

She found out that recruiters are now using AI to interview people, which has made it harder for people to find work

Social media users were stunned to hear about the new development and later shared ways to crack the system

A young Mzansi woman was devastated to find out that recruiters used an AI system called Zara to interview people.

A young South African shared how a new AI interviewing system defeated her twice. Image: @ludu_blaq

Source: TikTok

The lady experienced being interviewed by the AI system twice in August and had a horrible experience. She explained that the questions made her dizzy:

“You will say something, and she will dissect it to the core. It’s like you’re in an interrogation room.”

The youngster explained that she was interviewed on something that she knew well, but the process was too challenging for her to get through:

“Zara made me feel like I didn’t know what I was talking about.”

How to clock the new AI system during interviews

South Africans were wowed to hear about the Zara AI interviewing system and were advised to rehearse their interviews before going in for the real one. Some people suggested that they should use AI to answer questions posed by Zara in order to get a successful interview.

A number of people shared that they were interviewed using the Zara system and got the job. More South Africans started worrying after learning about the new interviewing style, as getting a job is already hard in the country:

“Not even charisma or show optimism and ability to adapt will work for you in this instance. Funny enough, that I'm in the tech space and this is literally throwing me off.”

SA shares thoughts on new Zara AI interviewing tool

Social media users shared their concerns in a thread of comments on the TikTok video:

@zinothandozee24 suggested:

“Use AI to answer them.”

@Tee❤️ wondered:

“Does Zara AI apply to physical interviews?”

@Zenani explained:

“Virtual, on video interviews. They monitor your system, camera, and audio.”

@karabo shared:

“I passed the interview, but tell you what, some questions are very difficult.”

@Joysile1 commented:

“Use AI to prepare for interviews.”

@Mqondisi Magcaba wrote:

“I got that a few weeks ago. I got out of the interview feeling like mince meat.”

@Habibi_highlighted:

“Yho, I just met Zara a few days ago. Eish, that AI will grill you, and it picks up on your last statement and will grill you worse.”

@Zanell3 buthele21😊said:

“I love Zara because she goes straight to your skills and experience, not the tell me about yourself question.”

@Bassieee explained:

“Haibo, girl, your video is just what I needed because I got done with the interview, and just after that, there were like eight assessments that I needed to do, and they weren’t even part of what I have experience in. One of them was finance - corporate banking.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

