“It’s a Wallet These Days”: SA Gent Bashes iPhone After Finding New Favourite Device
People

“It’s a Wallet These Days”: SA Gent Bashes iPhone After Finding New Favourite Device

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A South African gent shared his sudden disinterested in the iPhone after exploring a new device 
  • The tech-savvy content creator claims that his iOS device is mainly for Apple Pay and nothing more than that
  • Social media users agreed with and shared their alternative devices in a thread of 704 comments 

Since the iPhone became popular, the comparisons with other devices have been endless.

Gent bashes iPhone
A tech-savvy gent bashed the iPhone after discovering a new device. Image: @mackie7000_.
Source: TikTok

Many Android users write think pieces online that bash and shame people who are willing to pay thousands for a phone.

SA gent bashes iPhone after finding new favourite device 

A famous tech-savvy content creator hopped on TikTok to share his sudden disinterest in the iPhone. He explained that his popular iOS device is mainly used as a wallet:

“It’s a wallet these days.”

The chap introduced his current favourite gadget, the Xiaomi 14T Pro. He swears by the phone’s features:

“When I’m going out, and I carry both phones, I take the iPhone just for Apple Pay.”

South Africans agreed with the gent that the iOS device is just not giving anymore and is way too expensive for its offerings.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shares favourite device compared to iPhone

SA agrees with gent bashing iPhone
Mzansi sided with a gent who bashed the iPhone. Image: @mackie7000_.
Source: TikTok

Social media users agreed that the iOS device has become useless and shared their thoughts in a thread of 704 comments:

@Simphiwe Shezi shared:

“I really want that phone. I am still using the Redmi Note 10s, a great phone, but now I really need that Xiaomi 14T, but it’s R20k lapho. I got R8k.”

@katlie |Content creator🦋 said:

“I use a Xiaomi 12. The camera quality and space it's giving, bro.”

@reseliart commented:

“iPhone is honestly not a very functional phone. They don’t even have split screen.”

@MaAli debs 🇿🇦wrote:

“The iPhone is overrated, and the users would rather pay more for showoff.”

@Dee 🇿🇦 shared:

“I'm currently using Xiaomi Note 10 Pro and want Xiaomi 14 Ultra.”

