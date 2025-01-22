A Mzansi gent shared awareness about the difficulties Android users face when it comes to content creation

The chap demonstrated the hardship he constantly faces when he attempts to record a vibrant TikTok for his friends

Social media users, including Uncle Waffles, who reshared the clip, were floored by the now-viral video

Android users are constantly roasted online for having poor and slow features compared to iOS devices.

A gent demonstrated why he hates Android devices.

Source: TikTok

Their picture and video quality is always placed on the chopping board when it comes to creating content.

Gent shares challenges of shooting content with Android device

Android users have switched over to the other side since being roasted for their outdated technology. More and more people prefer iOS devices for their desirable features.

One South African lady also explained the perks of owning an iPhone in Mzansi and how, compared to Android users, iOS users are automatically respected in public spaces after being seen carrying the device.

A young chap tried filming a vibrant dance TikTok and was immediately annoyed by how his clip turned out. His moves did not align with the electrifying beat he was dancing to.

He kept on freezing in between moves. The video floored Mzansi and generated 286.4K views. He said:

“Then you all wonder why we don’t post TikToks with our Androids.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to Android user's foggy TikTok video

A gent was roasted online for filming a TikTok with an Android device.

Source: TikTok

Social media users were floored by the chap’s demonstration in a thread of comments:

@diaryofanuglykid said:

“At least Uncle Waffles reposted.”

@Lelentle Magole-Matope was dusted:

“When you froze.”

@Theezulugal02 trolled the guy:

“Remind me when you see this video. I wanna laugh every day.”

@stormi_wake was bamboozled:

“I thought my phone died.”

@Her_tanatswa👻 laughed:

“Dancing in commas.”

Source: Briefly News