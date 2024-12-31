The black community has done their fair share of entertaining South Africans this festive season

Family gatherings turned into ultimate comedy shows as they created silly content and documented hilarious moments

One hun filmed her grandfather’s ballerina-like moves as he showed off his dancing skills to a classic song

Black family gatherings, or the “Cookouts”, are some of the most chaotic events a non-black person could attend.

The feast is filled with braai meat, various salads, and various drinks and activities.

Grandpa busts ballerina moves at family gathering

After a great family feast, the gang enjoyed themselves in the garden while listening to good music. Some of the tunes touched one grandpa’s soul, who could not resist the urge to bust some sweet moves.

The old man showed off his flexibility as he threw his legs high up to the sky and twisted his waist round and round. He also rolled on the ground and stunned his grandchildren, who watched in awe.

One of the family members captured the hilarious moment and posted it on TikTok, generating almost a million views.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to grandpa’s ridiculous moves in viral TikTok

Social media users were floored by the old chap’s dancing and commented:

@Marshmallow shared:

“These videos are making me realise that my family is so boring.”

@Thabo Maake was floored:

“The kid carrying on like ‘He always does this’.”

@The_Glam_A explained:

“Are we going to be like this when we are real adults, I mean, when we are over 60? I always laugh at my dad when he is talking to his age group, calling each other like kids.”

@larlar💗 highlighted:

“They are tired of being adults; even that kid looked so mature in this video.”

@GrandpaTikto decided:

“Adults are tired of adulting.”

@Gaty🌻 roasted the chap:

“I’m sure he farted after that brick-fall.”

@Zondo was dusted:

“This is not even a challenge; these videos make me want to live forever.”

