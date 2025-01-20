Global site navigation

“You Kidnapped Him”: One Hun Floored Mzansi With Clip of Uncle’s Behaviour at Granny’s Funeral
by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • One hundred introduced the world to his goofy uncle and his silly tactics in a hilarious TikTok video
  • The family was on their way to rest their granny to death, and the goofy malume got up to unserious business 
  • Social media users were floored and puzzled by the now-viral clip and expressed themselves in a thread of comments 

In every family, there is always that one person who stands out, whether they are a comedian, fashionista, or great chef.

SA floored by goofy uncle
A hun introduced Mzansi to her goofy uncle. Image: @beatzbymantutule
Source: TikTok

The pink sheep of the herd will shine without even having to try, as their popularity isn’t built on performance.

Hun floored Mzansi with clip of uncle’s behaviour 

Mantutule Kekana was amazed by her uncle’s diabolical behaviour on their way to put his mother to rest. The goofy chap floored his family members and social media users with his silly antics.

The malume from Bakenberg wore a mask that hid one of his best and most memorable punchlines. He installed earplugs in his nostrils and puzzled Mzansi.

Some assumed he did not want to catch whatever it was that killed his mother, and some just accepted his jokey character and shared a good laugh from watching the now-viral video. The lady captioned the clip:

“On our way to bury my grandma, my uncle was wearing a mask and then boom, he was hiding that thing underneath. Our uncle, man.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amused by goofy uncle’s silly tactics at mom’s funeral

Mzansi amused by goofy uncle
A Mzansi woman introduced her goofy uncle to South Africa. Image: @beatzbymantutule
Source: TikTok

Social media users shared a good laugh in the comments and a bit of confusion with the caption:

@Andrew was boggled:

“What is mask boom?”

@Terri Eason assumed:

“He is making sure he doesn’t get what got granny.”

@Babezz_Nodumo was floored:

“I thought you guys kidnapped him from his hospital bed.”

@unpredictable me asked:

“Guys, do you know that losing a mother will make you do crazy things?”

@Ms Danch Love wondered:

“What would life be without uncles.”

@m.oadey was dusted:

“Someone said he’s smelling the music, OMG.”

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a News reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

