One hundred introduced the world to his goofy uncle and his silly tactics in a hilarious TikTok video

The family was on their way to rest their granny to death, and the goofy malume got up to unserious business

Social media users were floored and puzzled by the now-viral clip and expressed themselves in a thread of comments

In every family, there is always that one person who stands out, whether they are a comedian, fashionista, or great chef.

A hun introduced Mzansi to her goofy uncle. Image: @beatzbymantutule

Source: TikTok

The pink sheep of the herd will shine without even having to try, as their popularity isn’t built on performance.

Hun floored Mzansi with clip of uncle’s behaviour

Mantutule Kekana was amazed by her uncle’s diabolical behaviour on their way to put his mother to rest. The goofy chap floored his family members and social media users with his silly antics.

The malume from Bakenberg wore a mask that hid one of his best and most memorable punchlines. He installed earplugs in his nostrils and puzzled Mzansi.

Some assumed he did not want to catch whatever it was that killed his mother, and some just accepted his jokey character and shared a good laugh from watching the now-viral video. The lady captioned the clip:

“On our way to bury my grandma, my uncle was wearing a mask and then boom, he was hiding that thing underneath. Our uncle, man.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amused by goofy uncle’s silly tactics at mom’s funeral

Social media users shared a good laugh in the comments and a bit of confusion with the caption:

@Andrew was boggled:

“What is mask boom?”

@Terri Eason assumed:

“He is making sure he doesn’t get what got granny.”

@Babezz_Nodumo was floored:

“I thought you guys kidnapped him from his hospital bed.”

@unpredictable me asked:

“Guys, do you know that losing a mother will make you do crazy things?”

@Ms Danch Love wondered:

“What would life be without uncles.”

@m.oadey was dusted:

“Someone said he’s smelling the music, OMG.”

Source: Briefly News