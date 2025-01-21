A 29-year-old lady shared her amazement after checking on her little brother in the middle of the night

The big sister was sent by her mother to do her rounds every Saturday morning, and urged her to set an alarm

Social media shared the same amazement and advised the lady in a thread of over 3.2K comments

A South African lady on TikTok generated over 2.7 million views after busting his brother at midnight.

The big sister sneaked up on his brother after their mother urged her to set an alarm and check up on him.

Lady finds little brother reading bible in the dark

A woman on TikTok shared her little brother’s unusual behaviour at midnight. The lady was instructed by her mother to check up on him during the early hours of the morning:

“POV: My mom said I should always check up on my little brother every Saturday at midnight, and I had set my alarm.”

When the clock struck, the big sister recorded the footage leading up to her little brother’s room, where he found him reading the bible in the dark. The young chap smiled at his sibling and continued with his session seated on his bed.

The hun was very amazed by the little guy’s actions and wrote:

“Yho, I ‘m 29, and he is 8 years old.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi wowed by 8-year-old reading bible in the the dark

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of over 3K comments:

@Chasa🍃:l shared:

“This was me when I was a kid; I even used to preach at church as young as 10 and became agnostic at 21. Protect him at all costs.”

@MaNtshingila_30 commented:

“Is he reading a bible at his age? This child is a child of God.”

@Zintle prayed:

“May his light never dim.”

@MadlomoNocy advised:

“Please don't disturb him again; join him.”

@yannie❤️ rxp explained:

“My brother is also eight and reads his bible every day in the evening, and sadly, no one does that in our home anymore, but he's there reminding me to get closer to God more.”

@Kamafuleka said:

“Not me thinking he changes into a werewolf.”

