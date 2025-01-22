A brokenhearted South African lady got vulnerable with her TikTok followers about the end of two relationships

The hun lost her lover and best friend after finding out about their wicked moves; Mzansi comforted her

Her video went viral on social media and attracted many people who sympathised with her after sharing her story

One hun told South Africa the biggest betrayal story she's ever known that shattered her heart.

Two people that she loved most were careless enough to cause her the most debilitating pain.

Lady finds out boyfriend slept with best friend of 10 years

Khanye Nomandla opened up to Mzansi about her intense heartbreak after being cheated on by her boyfriend. What made things worse was who the gent cheated on Nomandla with.

He occasionally slept with his girlfriend's best friend of more than 10 years, which shattered the lady's heart when she found out. Nomandla casually told the story by hopping on the viral 'suspect challenge' on TikTok.

She told Mzansi:

“Suspect found out her man was cheating on her with her best friend of more than 10 years. “

Nomandla felt spicy and was urged to spill more information:

“To go is to see. Storytime? Should I expose?”

See the TikTok post below:

Mzansi comforts lady cheated on by boyfriend with best friend

Social media users were stunned by the woman's story and comforted her in the comments:

@Zama shared a lovely message:

“Suspect is way too pretty to be hung up over their betrayal. Suspect will heal and move on gracefully.”

@Malondericity🇿🇦🌻 advised the hun:

“No, don’t expose babe. Just move on, my love; he isn’t worth the time you’ll take to narrate his story. As for the friend, cut, block and remove it from your life. Neither of them are worth it.”

@teddyxuhe asked:

“Is the suspect okay?”

@Khanye Nomandla replied:

“She’s losing it.”

@morongwa_s1 commented:

“Suspect doesn’t deserve all of this; she’s such a pretty girl.”

