One lady got vulnerable on the internet by sharing her biggest flop in life after rejecting marriage from her college boyfriend

Sofi detailed her journey to rock bottom, went viral on TikTok, and generated over 8 million views

Social media users were quick to point out where the lady stole her storyline and shared their thoughts in the comments

Digital creators have different ways of hooking their audiences and pushing traffic to their social media platforms.

One hun found a way to grow her TikTok by borrowing material from a famous show. Image: @sofishubin

Source: TikTok

Sofi used a genius storytelling strategy to generate almost 10 million views by stealing the storyline of a famous show.

Lady becomes married ex-boyfriend’s side chick

An American digital creator, Sofi thought of a great way to break into TikTok with millions of views on her first video. The lady borrowed material from one of her favourite shows, Gilmore Girls.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

Sofi’s plan worked well; her clip generated over 16 million views. After the brief US TikTok ban on January 19th, the creator reposted her first video to hook more people.

The plan worked as she managed to generate over eight million views from the controversial storyline:

“Reposting my first video because it somehow got me 16.4 million views.”

She posted a clip with the famous scenarios:

“You think you can hurt me? My college boyfriend proposed to me at my graduation from Yale and said no because I wanted to pursue my career. Now it’s 10 years later, I didn’t achieve anything. I don’t have a job, I don’t have a home, I don’t have underwear. He’s engaged to a French Heiress, and I’m his mistress. Only tap dancing makes me feel better, and I might be carrying his child.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Lady uses genius storytelling hook to generate views on TikTok

A hun thought of a genius plan to grow her TikTok account twice. Image: @sofishubin

Source: TikTok

Social media users immediately pointed out the original storyline in the comments section:

@nave🇿🇦🇳🇬🇨🇩 commented:

“A year in the life just showed us how real, disappointing and genuine life can turn out to be, regardless of what we put in in the past.”

@Olitz4life was gagged:

“Very much relieved to hear that this is from a TV show.”

@Nata played along:

“You could’ve mentioned that your college boyfriend was rich to make me mad sooner.”

@keyboard warrior prayed:

“May this love never find me.”

@. was stunned:

“I didn't even realize it was Gilmore Girls for a few seconds.”

3 More content creation tips stories by Briefly News

A famous influencer warned ambitious content creators about making it in the influencer space and its dark side

A South African hun plugged micro content creators with tips to grow on social media, including TikTok

A Mzansi nurse went viral after trying the viral ice cream flirting TikTok trend in real life and grossed out a cashier

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News