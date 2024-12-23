A lady was concerned about her 8-year-old brother’s determination to smash his academics as he starts grade 3 in 2025

Tracee Dimakatso reached out to her social media friends to talk about her problem and hopefully get answers

South Africans participated in a conversation of over 1.7K comments

During the festive season, kids stay up late and do not wake up before noon simply because it’s summer break.

A big sister was worried about how her brother chose to spend his school holidays. Image: @tracee_dimakatso_.

One 8-year-old rewrote the narrative when he decided to push his potential by hitting the books hard.

Sister concerned about brother’s obsession with school

A young boy who was excited to go to grade 3 shocked his big sister, who had been watching him revise schoolwork during the holidays. The young chap even did extra homework by completing exercises linked to the topic he’d revised.

Tracee was rocked by the young one’s willingness to give up thousands of hours watching TV and chowing down food. She filmed him in action to support her chat:

“I don’t know if I should be happy or crying.”

The clip clearly shows all of the study material spread on the table as he worked his way through different activities.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to young boy studying for next year

Social media users shared their thoughts on an 8-year-old preparing to spend his Christmas holidays buried in school books:

@lesedi rams shared a suggestion to keep the young one entertained while feeding his brain:

“Buy him reading books, like Diary of a Wimpy Kid.”

@King Junior looked on the bright side:

“Let him be. You’ll be shocked to see him participating in spelling bee competitions, public speaking, and debates; he’ll be so well-spoken.”

@kay_motsumi was moved:

“This is so heartwarming! As someone in the education field, I advise you to keep nurturing his curiosity by getting books and tools that challenge and excite him.”

@ZukiG commented:

“Please motivate him, this is really good! Get him age-appropriate fiction novels to keep him entertained.”

@Don’t worry bout it suggested:

“Buy him books, crossword puzzles, sudoku, and other problem-solving things.”

