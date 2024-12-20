Christmas came early for one lady after her stingy baby daddy mistakenly deposited a considerable amount of money in her bank account

Single moms are known to hustle hard for their children while their ex-partners chop their money

Mzansi loved how the mother of two spent her good fortune and shared messages with her on TikTok

A baby momma signalled to many single moms who are tired of hustling alone that things will get better.

Mzansi was excited for a lady who received R9K from a stingy baby daddy. Image: @prom_sokoyi

Source: TikTok

Her good fortune surprised many, including herself, and made sure to use the money wisely.

Lady receives R9K from stingy baby daddy

A single mom of two expected her stingy baby daddy to send R900 for their children’s Christmas clothes. The chap received his karma when he accidentally pressed an extra zero and pushed ‘send’.

He immediately realised his mistake and contacted the lady to reverse the funds. The single mother was grateful for the tremendous blessing and sent her ex-boyfriend a video of herself at a braai stall to get some food:

“The video I sent my baby daddy who said he was broke and he could only afford R900. He accidentally sent me R9K for our two kids’ Christmas clothes.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi happy for woman receiving money from baby daddy

Social media users applauded the lady for how she responded to the stingy man and shared a few suggestions:

@user5934330755780 said:

“Send him R900 back.”

@Mathapelo cried:

“God has his favourites, shame.”

@Nols reminded the hun:

“Save for school fees and stationery. Christmas is just a day, and it's gone.”

@Mampho loved the karma:

“Don't forget to send him at least two videos every hour until midnight.”

@Popsy directed:

“Don't send a cent back. Tell him that you want the same amount, no stories, or you’re taking him to court next year.”

3 More single mom stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News