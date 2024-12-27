It’s that time of the year when people post their highs and lows on their social media for their internet besties to see

A lady wowed Mzansi with her biggest highlights of 2024 after posting them on her TikTok account

Social media users were in awe of her outstanding achievements and congratulated her in the comments section

2024 Has been an interesting year for many people who experienced very highs and super lows.

Mzansi was proud of a hardworking lady. Image: @thatobothate

Source: TikTok

South Africans commended each other for persevering and pushing through the hard times to enjoy the good.

Lady shows off building house and buying car at 25

A young South African educator wowed the internet after sharing her significant 2024 achievements. At just 25 years old, Thato Bothate built herself a house from scratch.

She documented the significant moment to share on her social media towards the end of the year. Another big accomplishment she celebrated was the purchase of her new wheels.

She spoiled herself with a new car that she’s very much proud of. Bothate attributes her 2024 highlights to her higher power:

“Small girl, big God. Thank you, 2024. It wasn’t easy, but we managed.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s impressive 2024 achievements

Social media users were moved by what the 25-year-old was able to achieve in a year and commented:

@B said:

“Another day of being proud of a stranger.”

@zendoma0 was proud of the young lady:

“Good move, nana. At 40, you will be living in a double-storey. May everything that you touch turn into gold.”

@Bonolo Gracious Kelaeditse shared kind words:

“I’m very proud of you, momma! This is beautiful.”

@letty mathe related to the glorious moment:

“Well done, babe, he did it for me as well this year.”

@Lydia paulosi claimed her victory:

“Congratulations, next year it’s me in Jesus’ name.”

