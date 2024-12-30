A proud car owner flexed her luxurious machine on the internet after exploring its cool feature

Nicollette Sihlangu trended on TikTok after sharing a superb review of her satisfying big-girl purchase

Social media users interacted with her in a thread of over 2.7K comments

Owning a car is what most people dream of, as public transportation becomes more daunting.

A young hun flexed her luxurious ride with a built-in fridge. Image: @sihlangu.nicollet

Although owning a vehicle is expensive, it offers peace of mind because you’re in control and in charge of it.

Lady shows off car with refrigerator in viral TikTok

Nicollette Sihlangu gushed over her futuristic car as she packed away her mini Woolworths groceries that had been resting on the passenger seat. She flexed the new feature while raving about her purchase.

The refrigerator is placed where most cars offer storage between the passenger and the driver’s seat. Instead of only storing spare keys, gum and lip gloss, Sihlangu packed her food in there with the certainty that it would not spoil.

She could not get over her beastly Omoda and its cool offerings.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amazed by lady’s refrigerator in luxurious Omoda

Social media users shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Nthabi_M praised:

“This Omoda car is beautiful, man.”

@Zodwa pointed out:

“Renault Kiger has a fridge too.”

@user3660237298851 explained:

“These cars are something else. I'm driving a Jaecoo J7; I feel like I'm in heaven. The features are to die for.”

@Sipho 60 was curious:

“Nice car, but why do Omoda drivers feel like they owe us an explanation?”

@ElenaNomis highlighted:

“Buying an item that you like with your money then defending your choice to strangers online.”

@vuvu raved:

“That Omoda is very nice, very elegant. I'm so in love with it. Congrats.”

@6789908776 said:

“Okay, I was hating on Omoda, but I get it now. To all Omoda owners, I send my deepest sincere apologies.”

