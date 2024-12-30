South Africans shared how brutal this year was and how they handled the hurdles thrown their way

The people of Mzansi posted their 2024 wraps and highlights of memorable moments, both good and bad

Social media users participated in a conversation made up of over 3600 comments

Many people would agree that 2024 was one of their most challenging and terrible years yet.

South Africans looked back at 2024. Image: @miss.shobede23

Source: TikTok

A lady posted how she chose to react to all of the traumatic moments and welcomed the rest of South Africa to express them.

Mzansi expresses how brutal 2024 in viral TikTok

One South African lady was chilling on her stoep with a lollipop in her hand. She thought of all the overwhelming things that had happened to her this year.

After memories reeled in her head, she burst into laughter, unable to believe the horrors of 2024. The woman captioned her now-viral video:

"When you randomly think of what you went through in 2024."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to 2024 memories in viral TikTok video

Social media users were triggered by the clip and commented:

@Kasey Collins was stunned:

“I am in disbelief, I am in disbelief.”

@🦋ALZENA🌻 added:

“Then immediately burst into tears after that clap.”

@zorro was amazed:

“If this year did not kill most of us, I say there is God, because wow, it humbled us.”

@Zee⭐️ commented:

“And I laugh hard because crying is not an option at all.”

@Nomthandazo Ndumo wrote:

“It's a blur. I was on autopilot, just trying to survive, but I am almost on the other side.”

@Christy Diamond confessed

“This has definitely been an eye-opening year for me.”

@A Lussoke said:

“My sister, I hear you. I’m surprised I’m not in a mental health institution; it was rough this year.”

@Melanin Barbie ❤️ explained:

“I failed some modules, I gave birth during exams to top it off, I was admitted on Christmas and spent my day there in the hospital. I am in disbelief!”

@Lizmah:

“ As if it wasn’t enough, they just stole my phone as well. This year!

