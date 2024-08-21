An American lady showed off the fruits of her labour after grinding in her teens to own her luxurious car

Shakira was fond of the idea of driving her dream car and started executing her plan in her teenage years

Social media users were in awe of her outstanding work and discipline

An American woman, Shakira, amazed the internet when she bought her Mercedes Benz at age twenty. The young lady shared that she had to sacrifice a lot to enjoy her big win.

An American lady shared how discipline helped her accomplish her goals. Image: @shakrealtor

She proved that her years of grinding were worth it as she drove her beast out of the dealership.

Mzansi inspired by young lady driving beastly Mercedes

Today’s youth are not settling for poverty and are constantly inspiring each other to reach for the stars. A young lady from America shared how discipline made her biggest dream come true.

Since she was a young girl, Shakira was fond of the idea of herself driving her dream car. She accomplished her huge dream by grinding in her teens.

The young lady gave up partying to participate in the world of real estate, where she saved up every coin to purchase her dream Mercedes-Benz Coupe one day. Shakira posted numerous vlogs about the satisfying moment of driving off from the dealership with stunning new wheels.

She shared the clip with the caption:

“POV: You missed out on partying in your teens to get into real estate and your dream car at 20. The inspiration.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi inspired by woman buying dream car at 20

Social media users were in awe of the lady’s ability to follow the path she had set for herself and succeed:

@Audrey🦦🫶gave the woman her flowers:

"You are like my idol, you inspire me so much."

@Caylaaa asked for some advice:

"Yess, how did you get into it? I wanna do the same!"

@Dontaye shared how discipine rewarded her:

"Congratulations love my first big purchase was my car at 20 and now at 21 I’m blessed to be able to purchase a home. I love how our generation is getting to the bag!!"

