A Mzansi gent who spotted a sickening BMW could not believe his eyes and quickly captured the moment on his phone

The amazed passenger was at a loss for words as he admired the beauty and elegance of the SUV from a different vehicle

Social media users expressed their feelings toward the car, but BMW die-hard fans praised the model

A Mzansi car fanatic could not keep calm when he spotted a hot BMW. The gent had never seen the beast before and quickly took out his phone to capture the model.

A gent could not keep calm after he spotted a beastly BMW. Image: @Djelics

Source: TikTok

The clip he took, which he took at a loss for words, shows his genuine admiration for the majestic vehicle.

Gent stunned by beastly BMW XM worth over R3 Million, Mzansi loses it

Beauty is often said to be in the eye of the beholder, but many social media users agree that BMW always comes through with hot models. To prove their great artistry, an ordinary Mzansi gent who had been a calm passenger until he spotted the R3 million BMW XM jumped at the sight of the beast.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

As their car drove on the road, a black beauty captured the man’s attention, and he lost his cool. He was hot and cold as he tried to capture the perfect shot of the dreamy car. The clip allowed him to watch the stunner over and over until he shared it with the rest of Mzansi with the caption:

“Aybooo BMW. Which model is this one? Did you see ama rim?”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to stunning BMW on road

Social media users were instantly enchanted when they viewed the gent’s clip and praised the majestic vehicle. Its beastly structure and colour give the car elegance and luxury.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Eldiego 777 downplayed the car's value:

"XM not too expensive, it is only R3m."

@Thembokuhle N❤️expressed his love for the vehicle:

"You can never make me hate a beemah, gorgeous lento marn!!!"

Sphesihle Khumalo568 claimed the stunner:

"Thank you for noticing my car, it's mine."

@Bongani consoled his sorrows:

"I didn't like the bumper grill so I bought Kwid instead."

@nene proved their loyalty:

"They can never make me to hate you BMW."

Woman asks Mzansi to track down wealthy crush in a Lambo

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok was enchanted when she saw a man driving a stunning Lamborghini in Cape Town. The lady immediately crushed on the stranger with hot wheels and took a video as he raced on the road.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the woman’s standards and shared their thoughts in the comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News