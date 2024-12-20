A mom was left gutted after her son rejected her expensive gift after he graduated from primary school

The young man gave back the keys to the brand-new whip his mother excitedly gave him for reaching a milestone

South Africans were unimpressed by the ungrateful boy and longed to deal with his stinking attitude

A mother of five had been listening to some of his son’s desires and decided to surprise him after graduating from primary school.

Mzansi was furious at an ungrateful boy after his mom gifted him with a luxurious car. Image: @glameduptaye

The lady planned a cute surprise but ended up nursing a broken heart after her eldest child rejected the present.

Mom gifts son BMW X3 for graduating primary school

A woman had been listening to her child’s concerns about riding on the school bus and decided to buy him an expensive car. She thought of the perfect time to present the gift to him and planned a little surprise reveal in the backyard.

She thought the young man deserved the BMW X3 after graduating from primary school. The mom made her son close his eyes and guided him to his luxurious wheels.

His siblings held the balloons and were excited for him, but unfortunately, their older brother slapped their enthusiastic smiles off their faces when he rejected the gift. He sulked and highlighted that he wanted an X5 simply because it was faster.

South Africans were outraged by his entitlement and ungrateful behaviour. The mom was gutted but decided that the young man would find his own way to school.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to boy rejecting BMW X3 graduation gift

South Africans were furious and shared their outrage in the comments:

@Mpilo2030🇿🇦 pleased with the mom:

“Please bring your son to South Africa. We, as a nation, would like to teach him what a BMW X5 is from a mother.”

@REGY suggested:

“Mommy, take the car back. He must finish school and buy himself the car that he wants.”

@Nicollet Pearl Nyathi shared:

“I’d never get him a gift ever again!”

@😎KNK🤟🏽 was amazed:

“This ungrateful kid.”

@Nomfundo promised:

“Hi, mami, please bring him to South Africa. We will teach him respect and appreciation.”

@Nhlaka wrote:

“Please bring your son to South Africa. We wanna talk to him.”

