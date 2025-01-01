South Africans were dusted by an overly dramatic woman who exaggerated a light push during a family reunion

Her loved ones were used to her over-the-top behaviour and paid little to no mind to her performance

The clip generated close to one million views and a thread of over 1.8K comments of Mzansi expressing themselves

Eastern Cape people ceased to amaze South Africans with their festive season content that went viral on Social media.

A dramatic lady's behaviour floored South Africans during a family gathering. Image: @n_nellymzaza

Source: TikTok

The family gathering content had Mzansi dusted as they showcased silly, unhinged behaviour from family feuds to butchered TikTok challenges.

Dramatic lady floors SA and trended on TikTok

One family was having a jolly good time at a gathering when one of the members stole the show with her dramatic personality. She was slightly pushed by her relative and fell to the ground.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Instead of simply resting on the ground, she kept on rolling and stood up to bust sweet moves. The family paid no attention to her unhinged behaviour, proving that they were used to her tactics.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi floored by unhinged lady’s behaviour

A dramatic woman’s behaviour dusted social media users:

@💋 was amazing by Eastern Cape people:

“EC had something in their water this festive season because what is going on?

@Nonjongo Cebo simply said:

“I blame Savanna, shame.”

@Laddy__Hope 🏳️‍🌈 tipped the government:

“The Department of Tourism should ensure that there are enough hotels in EC because we shall be flooding that area in 2025.”

@user3150692312885 explained:

“This is a normal day in the Eastern Cape in December.”

@K'mo Gelo Sethole trolled:

“Makhadzi was found shaking.”

@username related to a statement:

“Someone said, ‘EC is drinking on behalf of the country, and yes, I agree’.”

@Ang_Mohlabe said:

“Eastern Cape needs to be investigated.”

@sima_seems_simi was floored:

“She didn’t have to roll that many times.”

@Rorisang Natasha Mokgalapa was curious:

“What would push someone to do this!”

3 More hilarious festive stories by Briefly News

Family Christmas gathering ruined by feuding members

SA floored by family butchering famous birthday challenge in viral TikTok video

“They are tired of being adults”: SA floored by grandpa’s ballerina moves at family gathering

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News