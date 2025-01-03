A woman on TikTok started the year off beautifully when one of her dreams unexpectedly came true in the first couple of days

She filmed the surreal moment and posted it on TikTok for her internet family and besties to see and instantly blew up

Afika’s CemAir flight was more than she hoped for and a memory she will cherish forever

The new year is upon us, and 2025 is said to be the year of dreams coming true and all things good.

A Mzansi lady showed off her pleasant flight with CemAir. Image: @afiksation

A woman proved this to be true when her first couple of days into the new year were fulfilling.

Lady experiences private jet-like perks on CemAir

A South African content creator could not believe how one of her dreams unexpectedly came true. Afika’s desire to get a taste of the luxurious lifestyle did not come in the way she thought it would, but a win is a win at the end of the day.

The lady hoarded a flight to East London from Johannesburg with CemAir and could not believe that she was the only one on board besides the cabin crew. She got giddy about the moment and said:

“When I’m the only one on the plane, it’s basically a private jet. God said he was in the neighbourhood.”

Her video was well-received by her followers who helped generate almost 100K views and a thread of 66 comments.

Mzansi reacts to lady’s luxurious CemAir flight

Social media users hyped up the excited woman in a thread of comments:

@D_lamini 🇸🇿🇿🇦 explained:

“JHB to Tete on Sundays was always six or fewer passengers on Airlink. For take off, they'd ask us to move to the front.”

@its_SISANDADUMA🤍🤩 was on the same vibe:

“I’d pretend I’m in a private jet, lol.”

@MALAIKA ᥫ᭡ understood the concept:

“You know what? Hell yeah!”

@Hobiwankenobiiiii was happy for the lady:

“Good because prices are ridiculous these days.”

@cleo💸 commented:

“I would have moved to first class.”

@mashigonthabi felt represented:

“An introvert's dream. I would love it!”

@cello decided:

“She’s not wrong.”

