Although the festive season is practically over, South Africans are milking whatever is left of family time

A Mzansi lady surprised her uncle with her unexpected visit to her family home in the Eastern Cape and warmed many TikTokkers

Their bond melted hearts and generated over half a million views after going viral for their classic reactions to uniting again

South African people who had the privilege of watching well-documented moments praised the Eastern Cape festive season.

An uncle was overwhelmed with excitement after seeing his favourite aunt. Image: @wami_x0

People had front-row seats as they held the content at the tip of their fingers with every exhilarating scroll.

Uncle reacts to seeing favourite niece coming home

A woman on TikTok melted South Africans’ hearts by uploading a wholesome surprise video. She captured her uncle’s beautiful reaction to seeing her after a long time of being apart.

The lady proved just how great a bond she and her free-spirited uncle have with her 47-second video, which generated over half a million views. The gent did not know what to do with himself as he expressed his excitement.

The lady told SA:

“Trust me, I was just as happy to see him.”

He rolled around on the ground and hopped around the yard. Mzansi loved their little reunion and interacted in a thread of over 1.8K comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to uncle happy to see favourite niece

Social media users shared their thoughts about the lovely clip:

@Thando said:

“I just know you two annoy everyone when you’re together.”

@Miss Nia pointed out:

“The identical laughs are sending me. Uncle and best friend in one.”

@SALLYJONES shared:

“Your uncle adores you. He reminded me of my late uncle, who passed away in 2004; he was the best.”

@Sinovuyo wondered:

“Why was he randomly lying like that? Now I miss my late uncle.”

@P'Kay explained:

“This was my uncle, he didn't know I was coming for Christmas and New Year’s Eve; he couldn't believe his eyes when I got out of the taxi. He was like, ‘You are going to greet, put your bag and then we’ll leave’.”

@vava.naku suggested:

“I think you're his favourite niece.”

@A&M Social Media Marketing decided:

“The love between a girl and her uncle is unmatched.”

@mabee16 said:

“The buddies for life. You guys get each other to the core of the heart. I smiled and laughed throughout the video.”

