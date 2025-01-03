“The Buddies for Life”: Uncle Reacts to Unexpectedly Seeing Favourite Niece, SA Moved
- Although the festive season is practically over, South Africans are milking whatever is left of family time
- A Mzansi lady surprised her uncle with her unexpected visit to her family home in the Eastern Cape and warmed many TikTokkers
- Their bond melted hearts and generated over half a million views after going viral for their classic reactions to uniting again
South African people who had the privilege of watching well-documented moments praised the Eastern Cape festive season.
People had front-row seats as they held the content at the tip of their fingers with every exhilarating scroll.
Uncle reacts to seeing favourite niece coming home
A woman on TikTok melted South Africans’ hearts by uploading a wholesome surprise video. She captured her uncle’s beautiful reaction to seeing her after a long time of being apart.
The lady proved just how great a bond she and her free-spirited uncle have with her 47-second video, which generated over half a million views. The gent did not know what to do with himself as he expressed his excitement.
“Eastern Cape needs to be investigated": SA dusted by dramatic lady's behaviour during family gathering
The lady told SA:
“Trust me, I was just as happy to see him.”
He rolled around on the ground and hopped around the yard. Mzansi loved their little reunion and interacted in a thread of over 1.8K comments.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to uncle happy to see favourite niece
Social media users shared their thoughts about the lovely clip:
@Thando said:
“I just know you two annoy everyone when you’re together.”
@Miss Nia pointed out:
“The identical laughs are sending me. Uncle and best friend in one.”
@SALLYJONES shared:
“Your uncle adores you. He reminded me of my late uncle, who passed away in 2004; he was the best.”
@Sinovuyo wondered:
“Why was he randomly lying like that? Now I miss my late uncle.”
@P'Kay explained:
“This was my uncle, he didn't know I was coming for Christmas and New Year’s Eve; he couldn't believe his eyes when I got out of the taxi. He was like, ‘You are going to greet, put your bag and then we’ll leave’.”
@vava.naku suggested:
“I think you're his favourite niece.”
@A&M Social Media Marketing decided:
“The love between a girl and her uncle is unmatched.”
@mabee16 said:
“The buddies for life. You guys get each other to the core of the heart. I smiled and laughed throughout the video.”
