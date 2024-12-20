A South African lady was disappointed after she landed in Mzansi after spending time in China

The woman discovered that her suitcase was broken into in OR Tambo after examining it at the departures

Mzansi was underwhelmed on the lady's behalf and shared their thoughts in the comments

OR Tambo has been the hot topic for the past two weeks after many people ranted about delayed flights online.

A lady was unpleased by her welcome back in Mzansi after her luggage was fiddled with at the airport. Image: @busiswa_budubam

Source: TikTok

The airport looked like a taxi rank, and South Africa gave them a thumbs down for their poor service.

Lady's suitcase fiddled with in SA airport

A South African businesswoman who had been enjoying some time in China was not happy about her return to the motherland. Busiswa Bam was gutted after examining her luggage after getting off her flight.

She noticed that her zipper was broken and whoever tried to break into her suitcase was adamant about their sneaky mission. Bam recalled her bag being in good condition before boarding her flight to South Africa as she tried to understand the intruder's plan.

Some people suggested that the anonymous tsotsi tried to steal from the businesswoman, while some wondered if they were trying to plant illegal materials in her bag.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi disappointed in OR Tambo after lady's luggage fiddled with

Social media users expressed themselves in a thread of 563 comments:

@Cassius Malepe said:

"It's better if they were trying to take something; imagine if they tried to put something in there."

@PinkPop suggested:

"Or maybe they were trying to put in illegal things."

@Wandi Mafuya plugged the lady:

"The Best bags to travel with are Delsey or Samsonite. Always make sure your big bag doesn't have zip-must-have clips. These cannot be easily broken into."

@phathekabobohobon commented:

"This is why I avoid OR Tambo and rather fly into Cape Town because they have no shame; they will go into your bags."

@Basoh sighed:

"It's always OR Tambo."

@Israel_M_Makhaga wrote:

"Welcome back to South Africa; they welcomed you in the traditional way of South Africa."

@Six Figures With Ane compared:

"I prefer flying out via Cape Town for International trips. I'm not saying Cape Town won't do this, but I feel like Jozi's security is just bad."

@Akhi_Only understood the lady's pain:

"This happened at OR Tambo; they did the same to me."

