A lady was disappointed with the amount of money that landed in her bank account on her payday

She was forced to pinch pennies for the entire festive season after her boss sprinkled a portion of her salary into her bank

Social media users felt bad for the breadwinner and empathised with her in the comments section

December is the most lively time of the year in South Africa as many enjoy their Christmas holidays away from school and work and with their families.

One lady was not in the Christmas spirit after seeing a disappointing payday bank balance.

Lady with R2K salary shares heartbreak with Mzansi

Rea could not believe her eyes when she checked her bank balance on payday. The amount she saw flushed down the Christmas spirit in her to make space for uncontrollable anxiety:

"It is going to be the longest six weeks. What am I going to say to the landlord?"

Her employer only rewarded her services with a disappointing R2032.33, which left her heartbroken. A number of South Africans shared their stories on how they had to pinch pennies for the rest of December after being unemployed and financially embarrassed all year.

See the post below:

Social media users empathise with lady pinching pennies in December

Mzansi felt the woman's pain and commented:

@Sthabile Mkhonto shared how God blessed her unexpectedly:

"This was me for six months with no income at all. I went home, and I prayed. I know people get tired of hearing God's timing. Please believe. I'm now working in the US. Have faith, my sister."

@Miss N.T commented:

"At least you have a salary; I have R0.00, and I believe I will get a job next year and do better."

@Karl@06 wrote:

"My internship ended this month, and I have no savings at all. You are not on your own, but I know that God will come through."

@Jagermiester 10 explained:

"Yoh, I'm so stressed about January. I don't even know which day this December is. I'm not even worried about food. My stress is uniform and stationery. My son is going to grade eight, not to mention the other two."

@Foku said:

"You will make it work mommy plus God is on your side."

