“Let There Be Light”: Woman Plans to Sacrifice Gucci-Branded Goat for Prosperous 2025
- A South African lady showed off her funny side after planning to sacrifice a Gucci-branded goat
- Her ceremony to her ancestors would be to experience a prosperous new year with little to no obstacles
- South Africans were dusted her way of thinking and expressed themselves in a thread of comments
The new year is upon us, and social media users are sharing their plans and vision boards with their followers.
One lady stood out with how she was planning to have an easy 2025 without visualising.
Woman plans to sacrifice Gucci branded goat
Wendy Mlungu proved to her internet friends just how desperate she was to have a much more fulfilling year yet. 2024 was tough for a lot of people who could not even put together a year-end wrap to share their highlights from the past year.
Mlungu spotted a Gucci-branded goat and created a silly scenario out of it. The hilarious lady photographed the fake animal and convinced Mzansi that it was her ticket to the good life:
“With this goat, I declare there be light in 2025. Let there be light.”
See the goat below:
Mzansi reacts to lady sacrificing goat for prosperous new year
Social media users shared their thoughts in the comments:
@Kaydo S kept the joke going:
“Indeed, the underground gang also want expensive things.”
@Sindi made a wish:
“Goat, may I get a vacation to Paris or Dubai, please?”
@Sedii Bhungane said:
“Definitely not prepared to be one of the strongest soldiers in 2025.”
@Ovayo Bokolo made fun of the moment;
“It looks like it has the same stress as me.”
@MissVee understood the assignment:
“When the intention is clear!”
@Tamella was amazed:
“My question is how did it look like that?”
@Theresa Itibare:
“I'm telling Mawhoo.”
