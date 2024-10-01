A comedic duo on TikTok went viral after sharing a hilarious clip of their crafty study ritual

The guys lit candles and spread their study materials on the floor while one of them stood up to say the spell

Their ritual went south when one of their gowns caught on fire and almost burned their house down

Mzansi could not keep calm after one of the guys posted the video of their failed study ritual on TikTok and received 198K views.

The panic after they realised that their clothing had caught on fire was the best punchline of the video.

Gents floor Mzansi with study ritual

Academic stress is unbearable, and many students, whether in high school or university, have at least experienced the debilitating effects of chasing after deadlines and the pressure to keep up with good grades. Studying for a test is not fun when you must give up screen time to go through school material all day.

Two gents on TikTok came up with an instant trick to pass your tests: create a study ritual that guarantees a good mark on your exam. They created a sacred space where they spread study material on the floor, used toilet paper, and lit candles.

One of the guys was the ritual master, and the other was a student who craved a quick fix for his upcoming exam. All was going well until the master's gown caught on fire, causing great panic.

They both jumped to put out the fire, which was the most hilarious part of the video. They captioned the video:

"Content went wrong."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to viral study ritual video on TikTok

Social media users were dusted after watching the video and commented:

@user781636307295 cracked a joke:

"The sacrifice sacrificed you."

@mukona<3 could not deal with the foolery:

"Why did this appear on my fyp? I can't laugh. My braids are too tight."

@Zandile 💋 asked:

"What were y'all doing."

@Morena Toka👑 imagined the worst:

"Imagine if the books got burnt."

@Keitumetse Ketlhoilwe shared a hilarious scenario:

"Imagine watching the house go in flames, and the insurance company needs answers like "What happened?"

@Shantel highlighted:

"You are performing witchcraft."

@slim commented:

"This is what my enemies must go through when they try me."

Lady accuses roommate of using witchcraft

Briefly News also reported that a lady has recounted her heart-wrenching ordeal with her roommate who tried to ruin her life. According to the young student, her roommate tried to use witchcraft to make her go backwards academically.

Fortunately, through the help of a dedicated pastor, she was able to find out about the plot and recover herself.

