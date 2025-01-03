One South African gent made everyone’s day at a water park after showing off his hilarious swimming skills

The chap took on a big challenge that left the rest of the visitors howling and filming for TikTok

The video trended and generated two million views and silly comments from social media users

The summer holidays are more fun when spent with family and friends and enjoying each other’s company.

A South African gent with poor swimming skills took on a big challenge. Image: @juliusloots

Source: TikTok

Some families prefer going on vacation for some excitement than sitting around the house.

Gent unable to swim causes scene at waterpark

One Mzansi guy, Julius Loots, saw a disaster from a distance and decided to whip out his phone to record the entire thing. You would swear Loots had planned the whole thing with how perfect his shot was.

The video showed one of the visitors taking on a giant slide that led to the pool and went full speed. As soon as he touched the water, he started paddling fast, splashing as though he were drowning.

His moves floored the other visitors, who could not help but document the hilarious moment. Loots captioned his well-shot video:

“Going nowhere fast.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to hilarious video of man’s swimming skills

Social media users were floored by the now-viral clip and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@🌸Nolitha🌸 trolled:

“Swimming in capital letters.”

@Maah confessed:

@I can’t even laugh because I do the exact same thing.”

@Maya pointed out a different culprit:

“Ya'll are looking at the wrong person. I'm concerned about the guy in the Adidas shoes that's passing.”

@Dose of Joy was floored:

“Coming right off the water slide swimming like that is crazy.”

@Nomad said:

“The water was swimming for its life.”

@ejackson1982 shared a hilarious analysis:

“His arms are moving at Olympic speeds. The rest of him moves like it's tied to an anchor, unfortunately.”

