A South African lady on TikTok floored Mzansi after hopping on a viral AI trend that has everyone entertained

The Christian woman chose the trendy challenge of being hugged by the AI-generated Jesus

Although artificial intelligence is a useful tool in certain aspects, there are dangers to how accessible it is

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Social media users have found a funnier way to use AI to hilariously entertain their internet friends.

A lady got betrayed by an AI-generated Jesus and floored many on TikTok. Image: @mpume_majola99

Source: TikTok

TikTok has updated its effects to look more realistic with the usage of artificial intelligence.

SA floored by lady ignored by AI-generated Jesus in viral TikTok trend

Humans have become fond of artificial intelligence after resisting its existence. People were afraid that the planet would be taken over by robots and wiped off the surface of the Earth.

Today, humans are fond of AI, using it in their daily lives whether it be in the office or at home creating TikTok videos for friends and family. Social media users have been exploring new TikTok effects and had a blast.

Many trends have been birthed since the filters got introduced to the platform, including the one where users get a hug from an AI-generated Jesus. One Christian lady tried the effect out and got ignored by the artificial Bible character which floored many.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The other side of technology: 12 dangers of AI

Artificial intelligence has grown on humans after resisting its existence. AI has proven to be a useful tool in the fast-paced world but even so, there are great dangers to look out for, as reported by Forbes:

Deliberate, automated, mass-produced political disinformation

Market manipulation

Accidental misinformation

Defamation

Nonconsensual deepfakes

Accelerating crime

Cybersecurity and bioweapons

Bias and discrimination

Privacy and data leaks

Intellectual property taken without consent

Overreliance on unreliable systems

Environmental costs

Mzansi reacts to lady’s using AI in viral TikTok trend

One woman attempted to hop on a viral TikTok trend. Image: @mpume_majola99

Source: TikTok

Social media users were floored by the lady’s failed attempt at getting a hug from the AI-generated Jesus:

@. was dusted:

“Fix your ways with Jesus.”

@Paballo “Ironwoman” Kgware🦿cried:

“And it feels like this sometimes.”

@moleh.za🇿🇦 trolled:

“Many are called but a few are chosen.”

@Sinah lately was dusted:

“Being rejected by Jesus is premium pain.”

@stoks_23 commented:

“Yho, imagine trying this effect while depressed and this happens.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

A woman shared how rocky her relationship was with her mother-in-law after drafting a deep message

A teacher was reminded of her social class after her experience with educating super rich kids who lived lavishly

Mzansi people manifested fancy job titles in a viral TikTok post so that their children could brag better about them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News