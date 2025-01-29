“Fix Your Ways”: SA Floored by Lady Ignored by AI-Generated Jesus in Viral TikTok Trend
- A South African lady on TikTok floored Mzansi after hopping on a viral AI trend that has everyone entertained
- The Christian woman chose the trendy challenge of being hugged by the AI-generated Jesus
- Although artificial intelligence is a useful tool in certain aspects, there are dangers to how accessible it is
Social media users have found a funnier way to use AI to hilariously entertain their internet friends.
TikTok has updated its effects to look more realistic with the usage of artificial intelligence.
Humans have become fond of artificial intelligence after resisting its existence. People were afraid that the planet would be taken over by robots and wiped off the surface of the Earth.
Today, humans are fond of AI, using it in their daily lives whether it be in the office or at home creating TikTok videos for friends and family. Social media users have been exploring new TikTok effects and had a blast.
Many trends have been birthed since the filters got introduced to the platform, including the one where users get a hug from an AI-generated Jesus. One Christian lady tried the effect out and got ignored by the artificial Bible character which floored many.
Watch the TikTok video below:
The other side of technology: 12 dangers of AI
Artificial intelligence has grown on humans after resisting its existence. AI has proven to be a useful tool in the fast-paced world but even so, there are great dangers to look out for, as reported by Forbes:
- Deliberate, automated, mass-produced political disinformation
- Market manipulation
- Accidental misinformation
- Defamation
- Nonconsensual deepfakes
- Accelerating crime
- Cybersecurity and bioweapons
- Bias and discrimination
- Privacy and data leaks
- Intellectual property taken without consent
- Overreliance on unreliable systems
- Environmental costs
Mzansi reacts to lady’s using AI in viral TikTok trend
Social media users were floored by the lady’s failed attempt at getting a hug from the AI-generated Jesus:
@. was dusted:
“Fix your ways with Jesus.”
@Paballo “Ironwoman” Kgware🦿cried:
“And it feels like this sometimes.”
@moleh.za🇿🇦 trolled:
“Many are called but a few are chosen.”
@Sinah lately was dusted:
“Being rejected by Jesus is premium pain.”
@stoks_23 commented:
“Yho, imagine trying this effect while depressed and this happens.”
