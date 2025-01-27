A teacher shared some of the things that she had to go through as an educator to super-rich kids

The lady listed a number of things that reminded her of her social class and reflected on herself

Social media users were amazed to learn some of her experiences and all that she had to witness

A TikTokker went viral after sharing the uncommon behaviours of super-rich kids in her school.

The educator was wowed by how most of the wealthy people’s lifestyles are too unrealistic for the vast majority.

One educator, Amy, felt like an outsider after noticing similar patterns among her students. She was reminded of her social class after teaching super-rich kids.

The lady shared her exhaustion by sighing:

“Take my job. Things I witnessed as a teacher for super-rich kids that almost made me cry during work.”

One of the first things she noticed was how each child had a personal home doctor who would visit them in school if they happened to fall sick:

“Apparently the nurse’s office in school was a joke to the parents.”

Some of the pupils would skip EP because they had personal trainers at home who designed their workout routines. The teacher also witnessed how wasteful the children were and only ate organic food:

“All the parents are super arrogant and difficult to communicate with. One time, I brought cupcakes for the class because it was someone’s birthday and their mom yelled at me over the phone.”

Amy shared that this information is just the tip of the iceberg as there is more that she’s gone through.

Social media users were amazed after learning about Amy’s experience and commented:

@MoneyMan was amazed:

“Eating three bites of wagyu then throwing it away is abysmal.”

@iworkhard asked:

“Am I too poor to know what wagyu is? I can’t even spell it.”

@Birdie pointed out:

“The lower the income the nicer the person.”

@RachaelJulianna shared:

“I worked at a camp like this. I had Howard Stern’s daughter in my bunk. They would all tell me their maid would make their beds so they didn’t know how.”

@🏳️‍⚧️Ms. Hop🏳️‍⚧️ commented:

“I teach at a lower middle-class public school. I gave the students a small Christmas gift and I was overwhelmed by their appreciation.”

@msoriental said:

“My cousin taught in UAE and some of the children had nannies who would attend class with the children and sharpen their pencils.”

