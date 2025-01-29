A South African gent showed off his incredible talents in hopes of attracting the woman of his dreams

The young lad went viral on TikTok with ladies competing for his attention in the comments section

A man who caters to his woman is considered to be every lady’s dream guy

Valentine’s Day is coming and people are doing all they can to be paired up by the big day.

Recently, a chap tried to attract the lady of his dreams by showing off his talent in a now-viral post.

Gent shows off skills in viral TikTok for future girlfriend

With the month of love slowly approaching us, more and more South Africans are trying their best to find partners to spend Valentine’s Day with. A young lad, Sello Ledwaba had a genius trick up his sleeve to attract the woman of his dreams.

Ledwaba realised how much of a romantic partner he would make after showing off his gift of cooking. He understood that the ladies loved a man who could do domestic chores.

The young man advertised his gourmet meals in a now-viral TikTok post with the caption:

“Dear someone’s daughter, I don’t have much to offer.”

See the TikTok post below:

Man who cooks for or with his woman is every lady’s dream

A gentleman who can do house chores is a huge plus in a woman's eyes. An article by Medium suggested that a lad who cooks is a lad who cares.

The article suggested that whether a man knows how to cook or not, leaving whatever he is doing to be in the kitchen with his woman, either to keep her company or even help with the cooking, is one of the best ways to express love.

Mzansi reacts to man showing off his talents on TikTok

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@she'd be presh was moved:

“What do you mean nothing much? That's everything and more.”

@Somebody_alive said:

“It's fine I'll do the dishes.”

@Manlondo🦋.. was pleased:

“You can send.”

@olwethu_lhalhie commented:

“I already booked an appointment at Home Affairs. He who buys groceries and perfectly prepares them is everything.”

@Aminaselepe28 wrote:

“You have been passing my place all along every day. This face looks familiar, you must come and cook for us.”

