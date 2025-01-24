Three South African ladies thirsted over Mapimpi’s famous TikTok outfit checks and got a reality check

The rest of Mzansi warned them to stop dreaming as they don’t want a repeat of what happened to the Kolisi’s

Social media users had a quick chat with the ladies in the comments section of a now-viral TikTok

The Springboks Rugby team become one of South Africa’s greatest treasures with their charming looks and back-to-back World Cup wins.

Mzansi handled ladies who were crushing on Mapimpi. Image: @makazoli/@oldschool_ltd

Source: UGC

The gents lead separate lives with their families and often share them with fans via social media.

SA warns ladies crushing on Mapimpi on TikTok

South Africans are still heartbroken by the sudden Kolisi divorce announcement. The pair made the decision to separate after dropping subtle hints on Instagram in 2024.

Since then, a bit of information has come out since they’ve called it quits, with fans putting two and two together. Three ladies targeted a different South African rugby star who had been given Mzansi women the hots:

“Us watching Mapimpi’s fit checks.”

Makazole Mapimpi is one of South Africa’s hottest sportsmen. The ladies drool over his content, especially now that he’s been filming outfit checks on TikTok.

The three ladies were warned not to crush on the rugby star as the Mzansi would like to avoid another Springboks couple’s breakup.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi warns ladies crushing on Mapimpi via TikTok

Three ladies were amazed by Mapimpi's hot outfit checks on TikTok. Image: @makazoli

Source: Instagram

Social media users stopped the girls’ daydreaming by commenting:

@_phimii screamed at the thirsty girls:

“Back of the line!”

@Ntandongonyama called out the ladies:

“You guys want all the rugby players.”

@chantelbrown221 gave the huns a reality check:

“No, ladies, you saw what happened with Kolisi. Look the other way.”

@mercury490 said:

“Ladies, let’s not fight now.”

@S’phe suggested:

“Sasha better start posting her husband.”

