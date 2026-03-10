The City of Cape Town is ready to activate its heatwave hazard-specific plan in preparation for the upcoming heatwave

The South African Weather Service warned that temperatures in the Western Cape are expected to soar beyond 35 degrees and will last for the duration of the week

The City spoke to Briefly News and discussed the measures it would take to keep citizens safe

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — The City of Cape Town told Briefly News that the Disaster Coordinating Committee and the Emergency Medical Services are ready to respond to any emergencies arising from the heatwave that is expected to persist until the end of the week. This was after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned that parts of the Northern Cape and much of the Western Cape would experience an intense heatwave.

The City of Cape Town discussed with Briefly News the measures it will take to ensure that citizens are safe during the most intense days of the heatwave. SAWS warned that the Western Cape will experience its highest temperatures on 10 and 11 March 2026. The City’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, told Briefly News that the Disaster Coordinating Committee can be activated at short notice to deal with natural or man-made threats. She added that this includes early warning systems and public advisories, the activation of public education and awareness campaigns.

Swimming pool hours to be extended

The City also informed Briefly News that swimming pools will be operating for longer hours due to the heatwave. The City’s Recreation and Parks Department said that it is currently piloting extended hours at community swimming pools, which sees 30 of these facilities operational between Wednesdays and Sundays until 18:00.

“There is also the Sea Point swimming pool and three indoor facilities in Long Street, Strand, and Blue Downs that are open seven days a week. The fourth indoor facility in Retreat is currently closed for repairs. The City also has lifeguards on duty at 29 designated bathing areas, until 18:000 daily,” the City added.

Cape Town’s MMC for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, told Briefly News that residents are urged to remain hydrated during soaring temperatures this week and use water for essential purposes. Residents have also been encouraged to keep up the good work of water savings. Badroodien also urged responsible water usage in light of the unpredictable rainfall the country and province have been experiencing recently.

“With dam levels being about 19% lower compared to last year, and unpredictable rainfall, we have to use water responsibly and be water-wise at all times, especially this summer, including this week,” he said.

Tips for residents to survive the heatwave

The City’s Chief Heat Officer, Albert Ferreira, told Briefly News that residents have been urged to drink plenty of cold water and use spray bottles or wet cloths to cool down. Residents have also been advised to limit outdoor activities and strenuous exercise between 11:00 and 17:00, which is usually the hottest part of the day.

“Be conscious of the increased risk of wildfire in hot, dry, and windy conditions and ensure that any fires, such as braais or cooking fires, are properly extinguished. Avoid making fires outside during windy conditions, and never throw cigarette ends from your vehicle,” he added.

Ferreira also encouraged residents to look out for family, friends, and neighbours, especially the elderly, children, and those with chronic illnesses.

