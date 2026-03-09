Advocate Johan Jonck, the CEO of Arrive Alive, weighed in after a fatal accident in the Eastern Cape

The crash involved a bus travelling with passengers en route to Zimbabwe and a smaller vehicle

Jonck spoke to Briefly News and pointed out the possible causes of fatal accidents involving buses

EASTERN CAPE— Arrive Alive CEO Johan Jonck told Briefly News that fleet management tools can help investigate and prevent fatal accidents involving buses. This was after six people were killed when a bus collided with a smaller vehicle on the N6 in the Eastern Cape on 9 March 2026.

According to SABC News, the accident occurred between Stutterheim and East London. The bus, which was carrying 60 passengers en route to Zimbabwe from the province, collided with a white VW Polo head-on. Authorities used the jaws of life to extract the bodies of the deceased from the Polo. The bus passengers sustained injuries, and the South African Police Service launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened. The MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Xolile Nqatha, has conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims. He also called on motorists to obey the rules of the road.

Briefly News speaks to Arrive Alive

Arrive Alive CEO Johan Jonck told Briefly News that fleet management and vehicle tracking tools can play a part in investigating the cause of accidents involving buses. He noted that it was easier to establish the contributing factors to crashes involving buses, as many of them have fleet management tools. These tools include dashboard cameras and vehicle tracking.

“Vehicle tracking tools provide very important benefits to the vehicle owner and for increased road safety. They can be used for more than collision analysis, but also for fleet management. Drivers tend to be more focused on aspects such as speeding and safe driving behaviour, knowing that Big Brother is looking at and measuring their every move,” he told Briefly News.

Jonck noted that many bus crashes are head-on collisions, with driver fatigue, unsafe overtaking, distracted driving, and drunk driving among the main contributing factors. He added that these crashes occur at higher speeds on national roads, resulting in greater impact severity and consequences.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens on X discussed who might be at fault after a video of the crash scene went viral.

Fear Fokkol said:

“The Polo driver could also have been at fault. The bus, with the Polo stuck into it, could have gravitated to the right after impact, coming to a stop in the left lane. I doubt even the worst bus driver will try to overtake with a trailer in tow, but it is also possible.”

123456787 observed:

“Those safety car ratings mean nothing in the real world. Only following the road rules and God can keep you safe.”

Dumisani Kangaman Nodada said:

“Barrier lines on both sides of a centre line (often a double-solid white line) indicate a strict no-passing zone in both directions. They are designed to prevent head-on collisions in high-risk areas with limited visibility, such as sharp curves or steep hills.”

KingHezOfficial was unhappy.

“What is the bus doing on that side of the road? My condolences.”

Keamo was heartbroken.

“Situations a family shouldn’t be called to the scene.”

