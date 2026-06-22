The University of Cape Town has launched a continent-wide architectural competition

Those interested will need to design a living memorial and permanent home for the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance on its Upper Campus

The R600 million project is open to architects and designers from across Africa, with registration opening on 25 June 2026 and closing on 28 July 2026

The UCT entrance. Images: fivepointsix/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The University of Cape Town wants African architects to help bring Nelson Mandela's legacy to life in a new way.

UCT launched the Nelson Mandela Memorial Centre and School of Public Governance Architectural Design Competition on 19 June 2026. They're inviting architects and designers from across the continent to take part in what could become one of South Africa's most significant public spaces.

The project will be built on UCT's Upper Campus in Cape Town, at the point where the campus meets the mountain. It will serve as a permanent home for the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance and as a living memorial to Mandela's values.

The competition is endorsed by the South African Institute of Architects and is being run in partnership with the African Union of Architects.

What the memorial centre is meant to be

This is not a statue or a plaque. The people behind the project have been very clear about that. Razia Saleh, Head of Archives and Research at the Nelson Mandela Foundation and a jury member for the competition, pointed out that Mandela was deeply uncomfortable with monuments built in his honour.

He always believed the struggle for freedom was about collective effort, not individuals.

With that in mind, the brief asks architects to think about a space where people can gather, debate, listen and engage with the big questions of leadership and democracy. Former Constitutional Court Justice Albie Sachs said it's simply a space of listening, where every voice carries equal weight.

Dr Luyanda Mpahlwa, who led the advisory panel that shaped the competition brief, said the project goes beyond a building. He said it's about creating an environment where people feel welcome and where ethical leadership can be explored and discussed.

How big is the UCT Nelson Mandela project

The total development value of the project is expected to reach around R600 million, making it one of the largest investments in UCT's infrastructure in recent years.

Funding has come through Atlantic Philanthropies alongside contributions from donors, alumni and partners.

The two-stage competition is open to both emerging and established architects from across Africa. Registration opens on 25 June 2026 and closes on 28 July 2026. Full details are available at uctnelsonmandelacompetition.org.

Nelson Mandela. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on SA's universities

Briefly News recently reported on UCT researchers building an AI language model that works across all 11 of South Africa's official languages.

recently reported on UCT researchers building an AI language model that works across all 11 of South Africa's official languages. Wits University claimed the number one spot in Africa in the 2026 global university rankings.

UCT also made headlines after landing in the global top 1.3% in the same rankings, securing second place in Africa despite dropping one position from the previous year.

Source: Briefly News