Good Hope FM presenter Kyeezi Siyengo shared a moving video of a young Town Planner graduate looking for a job at a Cape Town traffic intersection

The graduate, Lungelo, decided to spend his Youth Day public holiday marketing his qualifications on a busy road instead of waiting at home

Locals praised his determination amid a sharp rise in South Africa's graduate unemployment rates and assured him that something would come up

A young Town Planner graduate gained praise online after standing at a Cape Town intersection to look for a job. Image: Kyeezi Siyengo

Source: Facebook

A Cape Town traffic intersection became a symbol of determination when a qualified young professional took to the streets to shape his future. Media personality and Good Hope FM radio presenter Kyeezi Siyengo filmed the encounter and shared the video on Facebook on 16 June 2026.

The Town Planner graduate had a poster displaying his career details and contact number in a bold attempt to find employment. He revealed that he currently lives in Observatory, Cape Town, but is originally from KwaZulu-Natal. Having already completed an eight-month internship at the Stellenbosch Municipality, he chose the national public holiday to showcase his skills to passing motorists in a non-traditional job-seeking way. Facebook user Kyeezi Siyengo promised Lungelo that he would upload the video onto his social media platforms, hoping that the footage would circulate and reach potential employers and corporate decision-makers who could offer him a position.

The growing graduate job crisis

Lungelo's street-side campaign highlights a broader systemic issue affecting thousands of educated young South Africans. According to the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), the graduate unemployment rate in the country has climbed to 12.2%. This represents a notable 1.8% increase year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026. Economic analysts note that while a university qualification still improves a person's chances of finding work compared to those without a matric certificate, a university degree no longer guarantees immediate entry into the formal job market. Stagnant economic growth has restricted corporate hiring, leaving a significant portion of new, qualified entrants struggling to secure jobs.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi applauds the hustling spirit

The post touched the hearts of many viewers, who rushed to the comments section to offer their support. Many assured Lungelo that his hard work would pay off and that a great career opportunity would come his way soon. Others remarked that a person with a relentless hustling spirit is bound to go very far in life.

Viewers were deeply moved by the pot, and wished Lungelo would soon find a job. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @Mhlongo N Shaun commented:

"I’m crying because he was invigilating us last month, and I am doing the very same course he did."

User @Gosiame Gosiame said:

"Breaks my heart. He needs to look into the municipalities across the West Coast."

User @Ellyn Hove shared:

"Some people must learn from him; no job comes while sitting at home."

User @Nkosinathi Quinton added:

"He is so humble, may God bless him."

User @Jongi Ugqal'emgqubeni Mriga said:

"A whole Town Planner? Something big is coming, my G."

User @Hillary Mtemarongo shared:

"He may not find the right job, but he's going to make it in life. Education positions you better in every situation."

3 Briefly News articles about unemployment

A woman shared her disappointment over struggling to find a job, despite holding six educational qualifications, and social media users advised her to start a small business.

A young lady shared her frustration with the country's unemployment crisis, highlighting its negative impact on the young and old.

After coming out of an interview, a disappointed young man shared that he was done applying for jobs in 2025, adding that he was emotionally drained and would try again in 2026.

Source: Briefly News