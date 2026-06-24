A new visa is changing the rules for how foreigners can settle in a well-known island destination, with a more selective approach than before

It comes with strict entry conditions and a tightly controlled number of approvals each year, making it far from open access

Experts are still trying to figure out how it really compares to other existing ways of gaining residency, with some key differences still not fully clear

Mauritius' Golden Visa is aimed at wealthy immigrants. Image: @Halfpoint Images

Source: Getty Images

Mauritius launched a new Golden Visa plan aimed at attracting rich foreigners, including South Africans, to the island. The visa is designed for international people with high net worth who want a safe place to live and do business.

It only allows about 100 applicants per year, and applicants must invest at least $1 million (about R16.5 million) within one year of moving. The Daily Investor reported on 22 June that the money can go into sectors like AI, fintech, biotech, and renewable energy.

The government says applications can be processed in about five days, and officials describe the plan as a way to attract investors who want stability and safety.

The island is known for tourism. Image: @Jeff Overs

Source: Getty Images

Builds on existing migration trend

Mauritius is already a known destination for South Africans. Estimates suggest that 4,000 to 10,000 South Africans live there already, and some uncertainty has been reported among those current expatriates about using property-based residency routes, as they wait to see if rules will change.

Rights and benefits for Golden Visa holders

Golden Visa holders may live in Mauritius with family, open bank accounts, send children to private schools, bring personal belongings and pets to the island, and they can also buy property, but only under government-approved schemes.

If someone stays in Mauritius for 183 days or more a year, they may become taxed locally. Foreign income is handled based on how the money is declared and whether it is brought into a Mauritian bank account or kept abroad. Property can only be bought through approved government investment schemes, not freely anywhere.

Questions have been raised by business and immigration experts who say more clarity is still needed, especially on how it differs from existing visas, why investors would choose it over cheaper alternatives, and how it will be implemented in practice.

The island's stability and location

Mauritius is a small volcanic island nation in the Indian Ocean, east of Madagascar. It is known for having a stable political system, a developed tourism sector, and a mixed population with Indian, African, Chinese, and European roots.

The country’s economy is mainly driven by tourism, financial services, and trade. Over time, it has also positioned itself as a regional business hub, attracting foreign companies and investors due to its infrastructure and tax system.

Mauritius is often described as one of the more stable and safe countries in Africa, which has helped it attract expatriates and retirees. This reputation, combined with investment-friendly policies, has made it a popular destination for people looking to relocate or invest abroad.

Read the full Daily Investor story here.

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Source: Briefly News