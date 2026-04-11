Nine suspects were arrested following two separate incidents of attempted illegal harvesting of marine resources

The arrests were made during an intensified enforcement operation targeting organised poaching syndicates

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) confirmed that no serious injuries were reported during either incident

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Nine suspects were arrested following two separate incidents of attempted illegal harvesting of marine resources. Image: MDNnews/X

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE - The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has confirmed the arrest of nine suspects following two separate incidents of attempted illegal harvesting of marine resources within the Robben Island Marine Protected Area (MPA) this week.

Suspected poachers entered the MPA

The arrests were made during intensified enforcement operations targeting organised poaching syndicates operating in South Africa's protected marine zones. The first incident occurred on Tuesday night, 7 April 2026, when two rubber ducks carrying suspected poachers entered the MPA. According to the department, DFFE officials approached the vessels, at which point the suspects attempted to flee. The department said the suspects then deliberately rammed their vessel into a DFFE enforcement craft, causing damage to both boats.

Two suspects were arrested and handed over to Table Bay SAPS. The damaged vessel was later recovered with assistance from SANParks and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI). A second incident took place on Thursday, 9 April 2026, when officials again detected two rubber ducks entering the protected area. A coordinated response between DFFE and SANParks was launched, which resulted in the interception and arrest of seven additional suspects in the early hours of Friday, 10 April 2026.

Two separate incidents of attempted illegal harvesting of marine resources within the Robben Island Marine Protected Area (MPA) occurred. Image: WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Twitter

No serious injuries were reported

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Willie Aucamp confirmed the arrests and warned that illegal exploitation of marine resources would be stopped, while commending enforcement officials for their response. He also said a specialised joint enforcement task team had been established with the Western Cape government, City of Cape Town, SAPS and SANParks to strengthen operations in the area.

The department confirmed that no serious injuries were reported during either incident. The nine suspects are being processed by SAPS and face charges related to illegal harvesting of marine resources, as well as possible charges of malicious damage to state property in relation to the first incident.

SAPS administrative clerk arrested along 14-year-old for trying to sell lion cubs

Briefly News also reported that a South African Police Service (SAPS) administrative clerk has been arrested and charged with attempting to sell lion cubs.

Mokete Elizabeth Dikoko, who is attached to the Bothaville SAPS, appeared in the Bothaville Magistrate’s Court in the Free State. The 51-year-old, 36-year-old Elias Moloi, and a 14-year-old minor were arrested on Thursday, 2 April 2026. The adults were charged with Contravention of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act. The suspects were attempting to sell four lion cubs at R100,000 each.

Source: Briefly News