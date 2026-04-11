The Eastern Cape Health Department said that staff at the Dora Nginza were overwhelmed due to increased patient volumes

Videos circulating online showed patients on the floor and raised unverified claims of a body in one of the wards

Social media users have weighed in on disturbing footage showing patients lying unattended at Dora Nginza Hospital

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Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health confirmed that industrial action was underway at the facility. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE, GQEBERHA - Social media users have weighed in on disturbing footage showing patients lying unattended at Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha.

Hospital staff were overwhelmed

The Eastern Cape Department of Health confirmed that industrial action was underway at the facility, linking the situation to mounting pressure on healthcare workers. Videos circulating online, recorded by a visitor on Thursday, 9 April 2026, showed patients on the floor and raised unverified claims of a body in one of the wards.

Department spokesperson Siyanda Manana indicated that staff were overwhelmed due to increased patient volumes after the closure of the Motherwell Community Health Centre, which is currently not operational because of security concerns. He suggested that the shutdown had redirected patients to Dora Nginza Hospital, placing additional strain on nursing and clinical staff.

He further indicated that disputes had emerged over working hours, with claims that some workers were being required to work shifts of up to 33 hours, while the department maintained that shifts should be limited to 16 hours and required proof of extended hours. The hospital has previously faced scrutiny after similar footage surfaced last year showing pregnant women lying on the floor.

EFF visits the hospital

Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson Sinawo Thambo indicated that party representatives had visited the facility following the circulation of the videos. He attributed the crisis to the closure of the Motherwell centre, which had reportedly shut down about three weeks earlier after healthcare workers left due to high crime levels, including incidents of robbery and sexual assault affecting both staff and patients.

He further indicated that the influx of patients had overwhelmed Dora Nginza Hospital, while nurses were frustrated by unpaid overtime, unsafe working conditions and deteriorating infrastructure.

The department further indicated that disputes had emerged over working hours. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the situation at the hospital.

Viwe Kutta said:

"Even if there is no strike, patients are not properly taken care of. It's as if the staff is doing the community a favour by being there."

Khanyisa Gusha said:

"What I saw on the news this morning was disheartening, more especially to me as a health professional, consequential management of the staff and managers in that hospital must be followed accordingly."

Jaco Le Roux said:

"Always excuses but nothing improves."

Gesigie Steffy said:

"Give the jobs to those who wants to work."

Nene Kunene said:

"So, they can use the excuse of strike to justify the poor treatment of vulnerable people."

Man claims staff treat dying patients like cockroaches

Briefly News reported that a disgruntled patient described the shocking conditions and treatment of patients at the Helen Joseph Hospital.

The healthcare facility in Johannesburg came under fire after the patient posted a video lamenting his experience at the hospital.

Source: Briefly News