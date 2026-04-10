Community members are calling for a full investigation after a woman allegedly gave birth on the grass outside Wentworth Hospital

Witnesses claim the woman asked for help but was told to wait or go to another department while she was in labour

The incident has sparked outrage, with demands for accountability and better emergency care at the hospital

Community is outraged after a woman gave birth on the Wentworth Hospital grounds. Images: KZN Dept of Health and Sharon Seretlo/ Gety Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU NATAL —A shocking incident outside Wentworth Hospital has left community members angry and calling for answers after a woman allegedly gave birth on the grass near the emergency area.

According to The Post, residents say the woman arrived at the hospital on Saturday, 4 April 2026, in severe pain after being dropped off by an e-hailing driver. She reportedly begged for help, telling staff she felt her baby was about to come.

Witnesses give details of the incident

An eyewitness, Wendy Connor (58), said she saw everything happen while she was at the hospital with her injured husband.

“The woman was crying and asking for help. She told staff the baby was coming, but no one came to assist her,” Connor said.

According to Connor, the woman was told to go to another department on her own, even though she was already in labour.

“She didn’t know where to go. While trying to move, she suddenly screamed. The baby came out and fell onto the grass,” she said.

Connor described the moment as traumatic, saying people nearby, including children, witnessed the birth. She added that the way the newborn was handled also raised concern.

“The nurse picked up the baby with bare hands and ran inside. It was worrying, but we were relieved when we heard the baby cry,” Connor said.

The incident has left many patients shaken, with some calling for accountability and a public apology.

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Community leaders call for an investigation

Community leaders are now demanding a full investigation into what happened and want action taken against those responsible.

Community leader Olivia Stuart-Jones said the woman was turned away instead of being helped immediately.

“She asked for help, not special treatment, just basic care,” Stuart-Jones said. “Instead, she was told to find a wheelchair and wait.”

Moments later, the woman allegedly went into labour outside.

“She gave birth on the grass without help or dignity. No woman should ever have to give birth outside a hospital while begging for help,” Stuart-Jones said.

Woman gives birth on N2 highway

In a related incident, a woman gave birth on the N2 highway after a passenger went into active labour in a taxi. Reports said emergency services were contacted by a taxi driver who had a passenger in active labour. The team got there quickly and managed to deliver the baby on the side of the highway. South Africans thanked the medical team and taxi driver for making sure the baby and mom were safe.

Community called for an investigation after a woman gave birth on hospital grounds. Image: Lulama Zenzile/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported a contrasting experience shared by a content creator who had a positive birth experience at a South African hospital. She said she and her husband were given a private suite with a bathroom, which was especially helpful after her natural birth. She also praised the food, describing it as a proper meal with meat, vegetables and bread. She concluded that the nurses were attentive and the ward was so quiet that they could hardly hear other babies.

Source: Briefly News