A woman hopped into a taxi and went into active labour during her trip, which had her giving birth on the side of a highway

IPSS Medical Rescue was contacted by the taxi driver and the woman was able to safely deliver a healthy baby girl

The story touched many who praised both the medical team and taxi driver for making sure baby and mom were OK

Never a dull moment in Mzansi! A KwaZulu-Natal-based taxi driver had to stop on the side of the highway when a passenger went into active labour. Thanks to the driver's quick thinking, a beautiful baby was safely born.

A quick-thinking KwaZulu-Natal taxi driver summoned paramedics to the N2 highway when one of his passengers went into labour on Saturday. Image: Getty Images

For those women who were in labour for hours, even days, they cannot believe it when they hear of women popping out babies in all sorts of places, like the baby who was recently born on the N2 highway in KZN.

Sunday Times reported that IPSS Medical Rescue was contacted by a taxi driver who had a passenger in active labour. The team got there quickly and managed to deliver the baby on the side of the highway.

“IPSS Medical crews met the taxi on the side of the N2, and on assessing the passenger realised there was no time to transport the woman to hospital, and safely delivered her baby girl in the ambulance.”

Mzansi showers taxi driver and medical team with praise

The people of Mzansi thanked the medical team and taxi driver for making sure the baby and mom were safe. What an extraordinary and incredible story!

Take a look at some of the heart-warming comments:

Lea Stott said:

“Well done. You are the super heroes on the North Coast. Bless you and your families.”

Lindiwe Zulu said:

“Keep up the good work guys, you also helped me in the accident, I will never forget you ❤️❤️”

Myra Scarola said:

“Wow, keep up the good work... lovely to read a heart-warming story... no negativity... to the taxi driver, well done ”

Laurinda Bonsall said:

“Welcome to the world little one, well done IPSS.”

Phakamani Zungu said:

“Good job always, well done ✔️✔️ and the taxi driver as well.”

