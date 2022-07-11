A young woman from Johannesburg, who graduated from UKZN in 2020, is overjoyed after landing her first job as a forensic investigator

LinkedIn user, Palesa Molefe shared the amazing news online, posting a cute snap on her first day at work

Only a month ago, the young lady shared in a post on social media that she was looking for work, with the babe super excited to finally be an employed hun

An excited young lady from Johannesburg is overjoyed to have finally entered the job market after graduating from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) in 2020.

Palesa Molefe is overjoyed to be employed as a forensic investigator. Image: Palesa (Amanda) Molefe/LinkedIn.

Palesa Molefe studied for a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Forensics degree at the institution and was looking for an entry-level job in her field of study.

The stunner was super amped to now be an employed babe and took to LinkedIn to post about her first day at work, sharing a pic from the day, with the caption reading:

“I’m happy to share that I’ve started a new position as a forensic investigator at EY. First day at work. I’m employed!”

It was only a month ago that Palesa had posted about seeking an internship or junior position that was in line with her study field. Therefore, bagging her first job in the industry that she obtained her degree in is such a boss babe moment.

So many LinkedIn peeps commented that they were inspired by the stunner, who looked very pretty on her first day at work. Others wished her the best of luck on the journey ahead.

Ms. Mamojakisane Mojakisane said:

“First day at work u so le motle so! Congratulations.”

James Stewart added:

“Excellent, well done and congrats, Palesa. You are in great hands.”

Sackor Lasana reacted:

“Inspiring, keep it up, dear.”

