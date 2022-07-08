A pretty, Gauteng-based woman has taken to social media to celebrate bagging her Bachelor of Laws degree from Unisa

LinkedIn user, Naledi Mokomane shared the incredible news online, along with lovely pics taken on the day of her graduation

Social media users flooded the qualified lawyer’s post with messages of congratulations and were very impressed with her achievement

A gorgeous young lady from Johannesburg in Gauteng is super amped about becoming a qualified lawyer, and why wouldn’t she be? It’s a major accomplishment!

Law graduate impresses LinkedIn users with cute snaps. Image: Naledi Mokomane/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The young beaut obtained her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of South Africa (Unisa) and was both grateful and relieved to conclude the long journey.

Bagging any degree takes guts and years of hard work and determination, and when students finally complete their studies, they deserve all the bells and whistles that come with graduating.

LinkedIn user, Naledi Mokomane could not contain her excitement about the major achievement and took to social media to share several snaps from the day. How inspiring is this stunner?

On her Linkedin post, the babe wrote:

“LLB degree conferred.”

LinkedIn users went absolutely nuts for Naledi’s milestone and wished her the best of luck with her future endeavours.

Busisiwe Ntuli said:

“Congratulations to Naledi! Let her shine just like her name.”

Moses Mokomane added:

“Congrats, my dear. Let the journey continue and be a shining star in the legal profession.”

Allan Pillay reacted:

“Congrats. I have backup and am not scared if someone interferes with me. I have you by my side, dear. Enjoy the moment of blessing.”

Source: Briefly News