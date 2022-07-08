A beautiful Mzansi lady is making big moves on international shores and has bagged herself a master’s degree from a prestigious university in the United Arab Emirates

The lady studied construction project management at Heriot-Watt University, Dubai campus and was amped to share the news online

LinkedIn user Lerato M. Sebothoma’s post was flooded with positive messages of congratulations from proud South Africans

A gorgeous lady is flying the South African flag high in the United Arab Emirates and obtained an entire master’s degree in construction project management from a very distinguished international institution.

Lerato is now an international master’s degree holder in construction project management. Image: Lerato M. Sebothoma/LinkedIn.

The stunner graduated from Heriot-Watt University (HWU), Dubai campus and was incredibly excited to have reached the fantastic milestone.

LinkedIn user Lerato M. Sebothoma, who is originally from South Africa, previously studied construction management at the University of Pretoria and bagged her degree in 2015.

The young babe is making big moves in the traditionally male-dominated sector and has worked for various international companies.

In a post shared online, the young hun expressed how overjoyed she was to have landed herself a master’s qualification at HWU and shared cute snaps of her graduation day.

“Officially Official! I was finally conferred my master’s degree in construction project management yesterday. Thank you, Heriot-Watt University, Dubai Campus for such a wonderful ceremony! Yesterday was absolutely special.”

LinkedIn users were incredibly impressed with the young lady and flooded her comment section with well wishes.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Taunyane Dickson Ramajoe wrote:

“Congratulations Lerato M. Sebothoma. Well done. I wish you everything of the best!!”

Jorge Areosa said:

“Congratulations, Lerato. Proud of you and the journey and achievements you have undertaken with passion and success. Well done.”

Alice Moeti added:

“Congratulations, Lerato. You’re doing so well, ma’am. Keep shinning! Love to see it.”

