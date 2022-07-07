South African actress and media personality, Salamina Mosese, has once again proven that she’s a multifaceted babe, with the hun publishing her very first children’s novel

The former Soul Buddyz star was thrilled about the accomplishment and explained that her daughter and nephews and nieces were her inspiration

Mzansi commented on the post the stunner shared on LinkedIn and expressed how impressed they were with her storytelling abilities

South African media personality, Salamina Mosese, has taken to the socials to excitedly announce that her first children’s novel has been published.

South African media personality Salamina Mosese is a multitalented creative, with the hun now a published author. Image: salaminamosese/Instagram

The 39-year-old actress, best known for her roles in 7de Laan, Soul Buddyz, and Backstage, was super thrilled about the milestone and explained that her labour of love would be hitting the shelves from 20 July.

In a LinkedIn post, Salamina explained that the book, Disaster at Gogo’s Spaza, was printed by NB Publishers, with personal experiences with family inspiring the novel:

“I am happy to be officially adding ‘published author’ to my title. My debut children's book releases in all good bookstores on 20 July 2022.”

The former CRAZe presenter further thanked her family members and friends for supporting her on the amazing journey and noted that the kiddies in her own family were a huge inspiration to her:

“This book was inspired by my daughter, Tumi and my nieces and nephews. I wanted to write a book that captures the beauty of children's relationships with each other and, of course, with the communities, they grow up in.

“In crafting the Gogo, I was reminded of the heartwarming relationship that I had with my own grandmother. I know she is smiling down from heaven because she always encouraged me to keep trying new things.”

LinkedIn users were wowed by Salamina’s achievement and praised her creativity and storytelling abilities.

Mantshadi Mokoena said:

“You are such an amazing storyteller! Wishing you the very best, Mokgotsi!”

Sipokazi Somzana added:

“Wow! This is beautiful. Super proud of you, my lady. To many more achievements.”

Mxolisi M wrote:

“I love the work you are doing, Salamina.”

