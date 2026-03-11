A South African woman living in Germany shared her experience of giving birth in both countries

South African content creator @tsholomokone posted a detailed comparison on 19 February 2026 that had people genuinely hooked from start to finish. Having given birth in South Africa and then in Germany just a year apart, she was in a unique position to compare the two experiences honestly.

Giving birth in South Africa

Her South African experience was positive. She and her husband had a private suite to themselves, complete with a bathroom that was perfect for after her natural birth. The food was a ten out of ten. She showed a proper plate of meat, vegetables and bread. The nurses were attentive, and the suite was quiet enough that they barely heard other babies.

The one downside was that her gynaecologist did not arrange for an anaesthesiologist, which meant she gave birth without an epidural. Coming home was a sweet moment too, with her mother and husband having planned a lovely welcome home celebration for her and the baby.

Giving birth in Germany

Her second pregnancy came while the couple was living in Germany. They chose to give birth there so that their baby could have German citizenship. She admitted she was nervous about the language barrier going in, but her first consultation put her at ease after she met a kind midwife who made her feel comfortable.

In Germany, midwives lead the birthing process and gynaecologists only step in for emergencies or C-sections. She was offered several pain relief options during labour but ended up pushing through without an epidural again. The hospital room was clean but basic. There was no private suite, and no choice of meals.

Her husband brought food for her every day. However, what Germany did better than anywhere else was the aftercare. Once discharged, a midwife was assigned to her and visited almost daily for three months, helping with everything from baby concerns to checking in on her own recovery.

View the TikTok photos below:

Netizens discuss giving birth in SA vs Germany

Social media users shared their thoughts on the woman's post, sharing info on what they felt TikToker @_tsholomokone_ missed:

@itsmemyselfandi92 pointed out:

"You can definitely have a private room in Germany. You just have the wrong health insurance 😳"

@Nicki noted:

"Being born in Germany will not give a child German citizenship unless one of the parents is a German national."

@Love, Nolu laughed:

"The end is such a plot twist 😂😅"

@Vilinta📚 added:

"Meanwhile, America gives you a survey six weeks postpartum to see if you are okay 😅"

@liza_s_laughter shared:

"South Africa is also very midwife-based. I think it is only in the private sector that gynaecologists deliver babies. More than half of our country is brought into this world by midwives 😅"

@Mpho asked:

"You did it twice without an epidural? Baby, o sharp? 😭😭😭"

@NKMLM added:

"South Africa used to have midwives who did house calls every day for three months after childbirth. A lot has gone wrong, though."

